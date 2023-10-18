The restyling of the Mercedes EQB electric SUV was introduced, with improvements in design, efficiency, MBUX system and in the assistance systems, now strengthened. Features like Plug & Charge and Sound Experiences have been added. Also, for the first time, the five-seat EQB has the option of tow hitch, with ESP trailer stabilization. The maximum braked towing capacity is 1,400 or 1,700 kg.

New Mercedes EQB dimensions

The EQB electric SUV measures 4.69 meters in length. Outside the EQB restyling features a new design with black star pattern panels, visually aligning with the larger models. A light band connect the daytime running lights of the headlights and a new bumper accentuates the wide front.

New front 3/4 EQB New lateral EQB New front EQB New EQB charging EQB trunk New front 3/4 EQB New rear 3/4 EQB EQB 350 4MATIC cockpit dashboard EQB 350 4MATIC MBUX cockpit display EQB 350 4MATIC cockpit dashboard Mercedes star logo front grille EQB 350 4MATIC rear light signature

The rear lights have also been revisited by Mercedes designers. Innovations in the cockpit include a latest generation steering wheel with touch controls and open-pore brown basswood trim, with backlit Mercedes-Benz motifs.

Mercedes EQB battery and autonomy

The EQB range with the 2024 restyling has been simplified and includes three variants: one with front-wheel drive (250+ 190 horsepower with 70 kWh battery) e two integrals (EQB 300 4Matic with 228 horsepower and EQB 350 4Matic with 292 horsepower, both with 66 kWh batteries).

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC rear 3/4

To increase autonomy up to 560 km according to WLTP regulations, the engineers at Mercedes-Benz have optimized aerodynamics and used tires with high rolling resistance. A new autonomy maximization function allows you to disable or limit energy consumers such as the display or the air conditioning to increase daily mileage.

New EQB charging

Thanks to Mercedes me Charge and the function Plug & ChargeEQB can be recharged in a practical way at enabled public charging stations: just insert the charging cable to start the process, without further authentication, since the vehicle and the charging station they communicate directly via the charging cable. The electric SUV fills up with electricity up to 11 kW in AC alternating current And 100 kW in DC direct current.

EQB interior with updated MBUX and ADAS

The restyling of the EQB is equipped with the new generation of MBUX, with customizable displays in three styles (slim/sporty/classic) and three modes (navigation/assistance/service). The 7″ central display is now part of the standard equipment thanks to a slight change in the offering logic. Furthermore, by activating the online services of the Mercedes me app, thevoice assistant becomes more capable of communicating and learning.

EQB 350 4MATIC MBUX cockpit display

In the equipment ADASsensor technology has improved with the addition of new ones single-function cameras and backups. The optional Driver Assistance package offers enhanced features, such asActive Lane Keeping Assist which now affects the steering instead of the ESP.

Mercedes EQB price

The Mercedes EQB is available in 7 versions: Progressive, Progressive Advanced, AMG Line Advanced, Progressive Advanced Plus, Electric Art Advanced Plus, AMG Line Advanced Plus and AMG Line Premium. Each trim level can be combined with three different engines: 250+, 300 4Matic and 350 4Matic. Prices start from 58,260 euros for the version EQB 250+ Progressives.

Photo Mercedes EQB restyling

