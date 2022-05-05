Mercedes-Benz focuses strongly on the electric and within a few weeks has presented three new models on tap Mercedes-EQ. After L’EQA And EQS now takes the veil off the EQB, the first electric 7-seater SUV on the market with 423 km of autonomyaccording to WLTP cycle.

Mercedes-EQ EQB, features, battery and range

The European Mercedes-EQ EQB is available immediately in different models, a front or all-wheel driveand different power levels: EQB 300 4MATIC with a power of 168 kW (228 hp) and EQB 350 4MATIC from 215 kW (292 hp).

Video test Mercedes EQB 300 4 matic electric SUV 7 seats

Usable battery capacity in Europe is 66.5 kWhwith a maximum voltage of 420 V: these accumulators are produced in the Daimler plants of Kamenz (Germany) e Jawor (Poland).

There is also a version with particularly high autonomy. The values ​​relating to the consumption of EQB 350 4MATIC in Europe according to WLTP cycle are as follows: the combined power consumption is 19.2 kWh / 100 km and the autonomy of 419 km.

The battery includes five modules and is positioned below the occupants’ cabin, in the center of the car. An aluminum housing, together with the body structure, protects this component in the event of minor impacts or crushed stone hits.

66.5 kWh Mercedes-Benz EQB lithium battery

The battery body is inserted in the car structureso it is integrated into the overall safety system

Mercedes-EQ EQB, how to charge in AC and DC?

The Mercedes-EQ EQB electric SUV at home or at public EQB charging stations can be conveniently charged with a battery charger up to 11 kW in alternating current (AC). The time it takes for a full charge depends on the infrastructure available and the equipment of the car (depending on the country). Compared to a domestic power outlet, charging to one Mercedes-Benz Wallbox it is much faster.

Mercedes-EQ EQB 350 4MATIC DC charging operation

And charging becomes even faster if you use the stations of fast charging in direct current (DC). Depending on the SoC (State of Charge, in Italian: charge level) and the temperature of the high-voltage battery, EQB charges at one of the suitable charging stations with a maximum power of 100 kW. In this case it takes just over 30 minutes to bring the charge level from 10 to 80%.

For AC and DC charging, the EQB is equipped as standard in Europe and the USA with a CCS combo connector (Combined Charging System) on the right side. In China, a specific charging solution is used with power sockets on the right and left side; Charging times may also vary from the European version.

Mercedes-EQ EQB 7-seater electric SUV

With Mercedes me Charge those who drive EQB can use the largest charging network in the world so far, currently equipped with over 500,000 AC and DC charging points in 31 countries. Thanks to Mercedes me Charge, Mercedes-EQ customers have access to charging stations from different suppliers and can take advantage of an integrated payment function with a one-time charge.

Mercedes-EQ EQB, 7-seater SUV size

EQB (length / width / height: 4,684 / 1,834 / 1,667mm) can count on a lot of interior space. Headroom in the first row of seats is 1035mmwhile in the second it is 979 mm in the five-seater model. With 87 millimeters of free space for the knees in the rear compartment of the five-seater, it guarantees great comfort.

The trunk is flat and roomy: the load volume, between 495 and 1,710 liters and between 465 and 1,620 liters (for the five and seven-seater models respectively), it has the qualities of a compact station wagon.

EQB cockpit for 7 seats

On request (standard in China) EQB has a third row with two additional single seatson which passengers of height not exceeding 1.65 meters.

Mercedes-EQ EQB, exterior features

EQB interprets the “Modern luxury” by Mercedes-EQ. The car has the grille Black Panel with central star typical of Mercedes-EQ. Another design element typical of all-electric Mercedes-EQ models is the light band front and rear.

A horizontal light transmitter connects the two daytime running lights of the full LED headlights to each other and ensures high recognisability day and night.

Mercedes-EQ EQB 350 4MATIC on the road

The internal organization of the headlights is detailed and precise. Blue details in the headlights reinforce the typical Mercedes-EQ look.

The muscular shoulders and well-modeled dominate the side view and are further accentuated by the growing waistline. The wheels flush with the bodywork they give EQB character and make it appear glued to the road. Exclusively they are available light alloy wheels with a maximum size of 20 inches in two-tone or three-color version, with decorative elements partly in rosé gold or blue.

The LED rear lights flow directly into the thinning LED light strip, accentuating the horizontal development of the EQB in the rear view. Furthermore the license plate number is moved to the bumper, leaving the well-molded tailgate intact. The raised handrail underlines the high practicality of EQB. From an aerodynamic point of view, it can count on a Cx from 0.28. The front area A is 2.53 m2.

Mercedes-EQ EQB 350 4MATIC rear view

In electric cars, aerodynamics are very important to preserve autonomy. On the EQB, in fact, the underbody a lot smooth it is almost completely closed and the rims are specially optimized aerodynamically, with the front and rear wheel spoilers adapted accordingly

Mercedes-EQ EQB, cockpit, how is it inside?

The large body of the dashboard has a recess in the driver and front passenger area. In front of the driver is the dashboard with widescreen displaywhich relies on the MBUX system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). The robust character of the interior is accentuated by the tubular elements in aluminum lookused as a handle in the doors, in the center console and in the instrument panel on the front passenger side.

Mercedes-EQ EQB 350 4MATIC cockpit dashboard

To call back the electric character Depending on the trim version, the EQB interior features a backlit decorative element and rose gold-colored details on the air vents, seats and key. The instrumentation with specific displays of the electric models resumes the chromatic shades of rose gold and blue.

Cozy front seats in the passenger compartment of the Mercedes-EQ EQB electric SUV

With a Cx starting from 0.28, EQB proves to have excellent aerodynamic properties. The front area A is 2.53 m2. The most important aerodynamic interventions include the completely closed cooling air regulation system in the upper section, the aerodynamic front and rear aprons, the very smooth and almost completely closed and the rims specially aerodynamically optimizedwith the spoiler of the front and rear wheels adapted accordingly.

ADAS aboard the EQB electric SUV

EQB features ADAS intelligent driver assistance systems which actively help the driver. The anti-skid system active and the active brake assist system. In many critical situations, the latter is capable of avoiding a collision or mitigating its severity by implementing autonomous braking.

The system is capable of braking at speeds typical of the driving around town if there are stationary vehicles and pedestrians crossing. The driver assistance system package has been extended and now includes, for example, the turning assistance function, the emergency corridor function, the side impact prevention system in the presence of oncoming cyclists or vehicles and the warning signaling people on the pedestrian crossing.

Mercedes-EQ EQB 350 4MATIC side view on the road

EQB proves to be a genuine Mercedes also in passive safety. Starting from the solid body structure of GLB, the EQB bodywork was adapted to the particular needs of an electric car. The battery is positioned in a frame made with extruded profiles which performs the structural functions hitherto performed by the cross members in the floor. At the front of the battery a so-called “Protection shield” prevents foreign bodies from entering the energy storage unit.

Mercedes EQB range and prices

In Italy, the range initially includes models EQB 300 4MATIC with a power of 168 kW (228 PS) and 215 kW (292 hp) EQB 350 4MATIC. Prices start at 57,670 euros for the EQB 300 4MATIC Sport. Mercedes EQB is available in four versions: Sport, Sport Plus, Premium And Premium Plusthe latter with a AMG Line look. Further customizations are available through the packages Electric Art And Night.

Front Mercedes-EQ EQB 350 4MATIC

The Tech package, standard for the Sport and Premium versions, further enriches the features of the two versions with a particular inclination towards comfort and safety. In the cockpit two 10.25 “displays give life to a dashboard with a widescreen display. The driver can count on the mirror package and the parking package with reversing assist camera.

Mercedes-EQ EQB 350 4MATIC side view

The package Prestigestandard for the Sport Plus and Premium Plus versions, is based on the TECH package and includes the package Comfort KEYLESS-GOthe COMFORTMATIC two-zone automatic climate control, a powerful Sound System and the wireless charging system for smartphones.

EQB 300 4MATIC: 57,670 euros

EQB 350 4MATIC: 60,410 euros

Photo Mercedes EQB SUV 7 seats electric

