The new ones debut on the Italian market EQA and EQB, leading models in the 100% electric range from Mercedes-Benz. There are seven versions in which they can be ordered, such as PROGRESSIVE, PROGRESSIVE ADVANCED, AMG Line ADVANCED, PROGRESSIVE ADVANCED PLUS, ELECTRIC ART ADVANCED PLUS, AMG Line ADVANCED PLUS and AMG Line PREMIUM, while the three propulsion solutions available are 250 +, 300 4MATIC and 350 4MATIC. THE prices they start from 56,630 euros for the EQA 250+ PROGRESSIVE, while from 58,260 for the EQB 250+ PROGRESSIVE.

How many new things

The new Mercedes-Benz EQA and EQB bring many new features: not only an updated external and internal design, but also greater autonomy of up to 560 kilometers thanks to the technical optimization carried out by the engineers of the Star car manufacturer. Without forgetting the possibility of simplifying the charging process thanks to the function Plug & Charge: translated, when the charging cable is inserted, the process of restoring the energy stored in the battery starts automatically, without customers needing to authenticate further.

Standard and optional

Among the other strong points of these two electric models from the German brand, the standard central display stands out four Sound Experiences, the Burmester surround sound system and the Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience available as options, and a range of driver assistance systems with improved sensor technology. Furthermore, for the EQB only, a tow hitch with ESP trailer stabilization as an option: the maximum braked towing capacity is 1,400 or 1,700 kg.