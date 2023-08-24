Mercedes-Benz renews its electric range, and in particular the models EQA and EQBwhich will be available to order from next autumn before arriving in European dealerships in early 2024. The novelties brought by the two full electrics of the Star car manufacturer are not limited to the design, but extend to the technological and connectivity aspect.

External and internal

Let’s start with the exterior style, enhanced by the surface of the newly designed black panels with a star motif on the front, the light strip connecting the daytime running lights in the headlights, the new front bumper and the inside of the taillights. In the cockpit, the latest generation steering wheel with touch controls, the open-pore brown linden wood trim and the backlit Mercedes-Benz motif.

Increased autonomy

Steps forward also with regard to autonomy. The Mercedes-Benz engineers have succeeded in increasing the maximum mileage range of the EQA up to 560 kilometers in the WLTP cycle, thanks to a series of technical changes including aerodynamic optimization and high rolling resistance tyres. As for charging, thanks to the function Plug & Charge from Mercedes me Charge, the new EQA and EQB can be charged even more conveniently at public Plug & Charge-enabled charging stations.

More news

In addition, a is available as an option for the five-seater EQB for the first time tow hitch with ESP trailer stabilisation: maximum braked towing capacity is 1,400 or 1,700 kg. The number of Sound Experiences then increases, from two to four, just as one stands out on both models updated generation of MBUX, with the look of the displays being customizable with three display styles and three modes (the center display by the way is now part of standard equipment). We close with the optionally available Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience and driver assistance systems with improved sensor technology.