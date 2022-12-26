Also this year Mercedes-Benz Italia confirms the partnership with Plan de Corones, one of the most fascinating ski areas in the Alps. A strong presence in the area that extends for the first time to Val Gardena, through collaboration with the Emilio Comici Refuge. Two exclusive touch points born from the desire to offer a concrete contribution to the territory, through numerous activities resulting from synergies with the main territorial stakeholders.

“Same altitude, same attitude” is the claim with which Mercedes-Benz Italia inaugurates a new winter season on the peaks of the Dolomites. Also for 2023 the partnership with the Plan de Corones ski area is confirmed, also extended to the Lumen Museum, a unique museum center in the world, dedicated to preserving the memories of the mountain over time. A synergy between excellence that arises from common values ​​such as care for the territory and eco-sustainability, but also from a passion for adrenaline and performance. In fact, the stars of the season in the heart of South Tyrol will be Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-EQ, two different expressions of the luxury of the Star, between performance and sustainability. Furthermore, for the first time the presence of the Star in the area also extends to the Emilio Comici Refuge, a real point of reference for the aficionados of Val Gardena and Sella Ronda. Already last year, in addition to the numerous activities during the ski season, Mercedes-Benz Italia offered guests of the Plan de Corones area the opportunity to discover the charm and culture of the area through a busy calendar of tours on board the range Star SUV.

“The partnerships we have established in the area are born first of all from one sharing of values – underlined Mirco Scarchilli, Head of Marketing Communication Experience of Mercedes-Benz Italy – The consolidated relationship with Plan de Corones and the new synergy that we inaugurate this year with the Emilio Comici Refuge allow us to make our presence in the area is even strongerthrough activities capable of offering a real contribution to the community that hosts us, beyond our natural commercial vocation”.