Pre-season tests are always a ‘beast’ that is difficult to evaluate, especially this year’s tests which last just three days and which force teams and riders to draw hasty conclusions in view of what will be the first GP of the longest year ever in Formula 1. After two full days of track activity, however, some first indication it can be drawn. But if Red Bull still appears to be the dominant force, as it was in the second half of 2022, with Ferrari in the role of the first pursuer, the situation of the company is starting to worry. Mercedes. In fact, today the Brackley team, in addition to not showing a speed on a single lap sufficient to bring the performances of the two rivals closer – as also highlighted by the same Toto Wolff – also paid a serious reliability problem in the afternoon. The W14 in fact stopped for a plumbing problem while in the hands of George Russell.

The young British talent pulled over to the side of the track with the gearbox stuck in fourth gear and was never able to get back to laps. His second day thus ended with suns 26 laps active. This moment of real difficulty of the Anglo-German team was immortalized perfectly by the site’s German colleague Auto Motor und Sport Andreas Haupt, who remotely photographed an impromptu meeting between Toto Wolff, the two drivers Hamilton and Russell and some team engineers. Trackside Engineering Director himself, Andrew Shovlindid not hide the complexity of the situation: “This second day was not the best. Stopping on the track for a reliability problem is not the best. We also struggled to balance the car well in variable conditions. We are carrying out some investigations to understand why today was such a difficult day, while yesterday things had gone quite well. The work will continue into the night and no doubt we will understand more in the morning“.

“Unfortunately in the afternoon we had a plumbing problem which cost us some time. We haven’t unlocked the full potential in W14 yet and everyone is working hard to do that and to maximize tomorrow’s final day of testing“, echoed Russell. The ex-Williams driver was understandably frowning after being forced to park his ‘Black Arrow’ early about an hour and a half before the conclusion of testing.