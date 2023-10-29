The Mercedes E-class is to cars what the Magnum is to ice cream: an institution, indispensable, and surprisingly nice every time you haven’t come into contact with it for a while. Although it is no longer Mercedes’ most important model – SUVs and such – the brand places it as a kind of crucial pillar in the middle of the colossal structure with the star.

The C-class wants to be like him, the S-class wants to stay ahead of him. The seventh generation of the S has been around for a while and the C has recently gone under the knife. Only now is the new Mercedes E-class appearing on the scene; maybe also to make a point. Because what that S can do, he can do too.

No longer a double of the C-class

It is good to see that Mercedes has pulled the styling back a bit from the other models. With its predecessor, it was difficult to determine from a distance whether you were looking at a C or an E.

Although it now looks very similar to the S-class, with its flowing lines and large, somewhat blunt grille, the lighting gives a clear hint: two LED drawings per side, a reference to the separate oval lamps that this model used in the past. gave his own face. At the rear we even see two glowing Mercedes star-like elements in each lamp. You could almost call it daring.

The design of the Mercedes E-class is that of a classic sedan: long hood, large passenger compartment, existing trunk lid. The so popular smooth, soap silhouette drawn in one movement is reserved for the fully electric EQ models. The E grew minimally compared to its predecessor, by 1 centimeter in length and 3 in width. You almost think: that shouldn’t have happened.

The wheel options now go up to 21 inches, although that is starting to look a bit cartoonish with those thin tires around it – hold back, we would say. Many customers will go for the version with the large logo (and many small logos around it) in the grille, but the classic chrome version with a star on the hood, like here, is of course how it goes.

The interior of the Mercedes E-class is modest and beautiful

In the interior you expect the pride of the modern, digitalized Mercedes: the Hyperscreen. But no, the E-class gets (optionally, of course) a layout called Superscreen. Slightly less intense – the central screen makes way for a slightly more modest one and the digital counters appear on a separate display.

The whole is housed in a dashboard that flows beautifully around the interior, accentuated with mood lighting (which can move to the music) and slim, beautifully concealed ventilation openings. You can operate this from the screen by indicating where you want the airflow, for example on your face or past you.

The passenger screen cannot be read by the driver while driving if distracting things are shown on it. With the MBUX update coming soon, you can Angry Birds strike up. Old title, still popular – a nice parallel with the E-class. The MBUX system is now in its third generation, works a lot faster and offers a lot more options.

For example, there is a camera lens on the dashboard with which you can take photos of your silly family or make a video call (but not while you are driving). You can schedule so-called Routines with different parameters, for example that the sliding roof opens at an outside temperature between 20 and 25 degrees or that you receive a chair massage when you drive onto the highway in the morning.

If you want, the E looks at your daily behavior to come up with suggestions. Also funny: if you are alone in the car, the voice control now also works without the ‘hey Mercedes’ command in advance. Mumble ‘I’m hot’ and the air conditioning turns up a notch. Don’t sing along too loudly to Nelly’s Hot in Herre, So. Or with Fleetwood Macs Go Your Own Way. Because the E has something new on board: Automatic Lane Change.

That’s not that it changes lanes when you tap the flashing light – we know that trick by now. No, he does it without you asking him to. So if you approach a truck at 130, the Mercedes E-class will move a lane to the left in time, if there is room. After overtaking, it moves neatly back to the right on its own.

The prototype we are driving does not do this flawlessly – sometimes it brakes unnecessarily at first – but the software is also tailored to American highways. ALC is not yet permitted in Europe; that is being worked on. (You could insert a joke here about ‘you don’t have to overtake yourself in any taxi’, but that’s not how we operate.)

We drive the Mercedes E 300e

Fortunately, driving yourself in the E-class is a great pleasure. We sample the Mercedes E 300e, one of the plug-in hybrid versions that Mercedes offers. It can travel about 100 kilometers on pure electricity, where you can still feel the transmission shifting and a physical blockage appears in the accelerator pedal.

If you push through that, it also uses the 2.0-liter four-cylinder in the electric driving mode for maximum performance. With a combined 313 hp and 550 Nm (and a weight of 2,200 kilos…) it is smooth, not fast. But that’s not its main attraction. That is the serenity. It is that it is 32 degrees outside and the air conditioning has to work hard, otherwise we could hear our hair growing.

The secret of the wonderful handling of the E-class

The extensively adjustable seats are wonderful – just like the rear seat – and everything operates with that soft, satisfying flexibility that Mercedes has patented. Our car has the optional air suspension and rear-wheel steering, which make it cloudily comfortable and surprisingly agile, respectively.

Sport mode gives the chassis some resistance and the steering a little more weight to aid directness, and handling on winding roads is solid and confident. But the E never whips you up; it automatically soothes you back to a relaxed state.

The E-class is also smart

He can control the degree of regeneration via GPS and even the brake pedal operates so softly that your kitty foot hardly has to make an effort. Mercedes’ latest is so chock-full of technology that you’ll probably still discover new features after a year, but the stuff is accessible and works logically. It exudes style and taste without imposing it on you.

Let them go, he thinks, with their wild styling and hard chassis – I’ll do it my way. As a PHEV, but also as a mild-hybrid petrol entry-level vehicle (the E 200, which we also tried briefly), it is not to be sneezed at. With the Estate and AMG models in the mix, the new Mercedes E-class will once again find its own, elevated position in the market.

Specifications of the Mercedes E 300e (2023)



Engine

1,999cc

four-cylinder turbo hybrid

313 hp @ 6,100 rpm

550 Nm @ 2,000 rpm



Drive

rear wheels

9v automatic



Performance

0-100 km/h in 6.4 s

top 236 km/h



Consumption (average)

0.5 l/100 km

12 g/km CO2 A label



Dimensions

4,949×1,880x

1,480 mm (lxwxh)

2,961 mm (wheelbase)

2,210 kg

50 l (petrol)

370 l (luggage)



Prices

71,676 euros (NL)

67,034 euros (B)

