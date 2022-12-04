The new generation of will make its debut in 2023 Mercedes E-Class, ready to renew itself from many points of view. At the moment the development of the new car, codenamed W214, is proceeding smoothly and following a very well-defined path, focused on improvements to the platform, electrical architecture and engine range. This last aspect certainly deserves a separate mention, but we will get to it later.

Starting from the electrical architecture, the main changes made by Mercedes will allow the new E-Class to support new functions which include potentially level 3 (clearly in the countries where it will be allowed) and 5G connectivity which will allow for the first time the possibility of carrying out high-speed over-the-air software updates. As for the aesthetic aspect, however, the front will be bolder and will include more angular headlights flanked by a large chrome grille, while the rear will mix elements of the S-Class with elements of the new C-Class. The sedan version of the new E-Class she won’t be the only one to make up the range: in fact, during 2024 there will also be room for the Estate and All Terrain variants, as well as an AMG variant focused on performance which will also distinguish itself stylistically due to a custom grille, larger brakes and sports exhaust.

And then we come to the motor offer, which will be entirely electrified. Indeed, according to reports from Autocar, the current M254 four-cylinder petrol and OM654 four-cylinder diesel units will be offered exclusively with an integrated starter generator and a 48V electrical system, and will be subject to modifications to their exhaust system as well. to be able to meet EU7 emission regulations. The 2.9-litre M256 inline-six turbo petrol and 3.0-litre OM656 inline-six turbodiesel units, on the other hand, are expected to receive similar updates to be offered with both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid capabilities with powers respectively up to 435 HP and 330 HP. All PHEV versions will also be configured to house a 28.6 kWh battery, which will provide an electric range in excess of 100 kilometres. In combination with each of these engines, finally, there will be a standard nine-speed automatic transmission with torque converter: rear-wheel drive will be present on less powerful models, while the 4Matic all-wheel drive system is destined to appear on more performance models, including AMG.