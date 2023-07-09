Wo is a Mercedes limousine, a station wagon is not far away. That’s how it had to be, that’s how it is, the Swabians show their T-model of the recently introduced E-Class. And where there is a Mercedes T-model, a 5 Series Touring is not far away, and BMW will certainly show us its new station wagon soon. Only Audi continues to sort things out, so the eternal trio initially becomes a duo.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

As usual, Mercedes designed the sedan and station wagon close together, the rear is dynamically tilted forward and ends in the rear lights with the stars that are now becoming fashionable. The arrow-like shape is sporty and tasteful, but at the expense of the trunk volume. This is specified as 615 to 1830 liters, so it is well equipped for most transport tasks, but is slightly smaller than in the predecessor. If the plug-in drive is ordered, the battery demands its space, then 460 to 1675 liters are available. With this engine combination, up to 100 kilometers of electric driving are possible, making the E-Class an electric city vehicle and at the same time a carefree companion for long distances.

The option of ordering a large screen or a screen that fills the entire interior is available here as well as the backlit grille and the freshly drawn LED headlights. There is a choice of flush or easy-to-grasp exterior door handles. Mercedes-Benz has further developed the well-known, convenient voice control system, from now on it should understand commands even better and can do without the activation word.









picture series



Mercedes E-Class Estate

:



station wagon is coming



The youngest station wagon stretches to 4.95 meters and has a wheelbase of 2.96 meters. And the back seat can be split down. To get there, only four-cylinder engines are available at market launch, with the E 200, E 220 d and E 300 E models starting off. The six-cylinder in-line cylinders loved by friends of fine technology will follow, and there will also be the Mercedes specialty of a plug-in hybrid with a diesel engine.

The EQE is responsible for purely electric progress on its own basis. At least until the two versions are merged, the final bell rings for this E-class. If you want to secure one, you will probably have to invest around 60,000 euros, plus a variety of delicacies on offer.