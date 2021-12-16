In case you found yourself in total isolation last weekend (and the days after), Max Verstappen became F1 world champion on Sunday after a rather controversial final round in the Abu Dhabi GP. After Mercedes F1’s protest was rejected, the team announced it might challenge this decision. They had until today, 8.30 pm, to make this known. Mercedes has just announced that it will drop the appeal. Max Verstappen’s championship is thus secured.

Mercedes protested against two cases on Sunday. First of all, Max Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton during the safety car period (Max drove next to Lewis and passed a fraction). And secondly, race leader Michael Masi’s decision to let the five stragglers between Max and Lewis pass the safety car. This is not uncommon, but the rules state that in such a case all those lagging behind must overtake the safety car, not just a few, and that the safety car will only come in on the lap after that. As mentioned, both charges were dismissed on Sunday evening.

Mercedes drops appeal

Mercedes’ message to drop the appeal comes shortly after the FIA’s announcement that they are investigating what happened in Abu Dhabi. “We hereby withdraw our appeal,” the team said. “Together with Lewis, we have carefully considered how to react to the events of the Formula 1 season finale. We appealed with sporting fairness in mind, and have since engaged in constructive dialogue with the FIA ​​and Formula 1 to create clarity for the future. This so that all participants know the rules under which they race, and how they are enforced.’

The team continued: “Thus, we welcome the decision of the FIA ​​to appoint a committee to analyze what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of the rules, oversight and decision-making in Formula 1. We also welcome the fact that the teams and drivers have been invited to participate.”

Congratulations to Max Verstappen

Mercedes F1 closes by congratulating the new world champion and the Red Bull Racing team. “We want to express our sincere respect for what you have accomplished this season. You have rightfully turned this Formula 1 title fight into something epic. Max, congratulations to you and your entire team. We look forward to competing with you again on the track next season.”