Mercedes driver Russell stripped of Belgian Grand Prix win

British Mercedes driver George Russell was stripped of his victory at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix because his car weighed 1.5 kilograms less than the minimum required. This is reports Daily Mail.ru

It is noted that initially the car met the minimum weight of 798 kilograms, but then 2.8 liters of fuel were drained from it.

The Mercedes team stressed that it was their mistake and there were no mitigating circumstances in this case.

