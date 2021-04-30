ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

A Mercedes driver races unchecked into a line of cars. A woman driver is even seriously injured. Reason for the bad pile-up? Pure mishap.

Bergisch Gladbach (NRW) – When accidents happen, they are often not deliberate. Not looking properly, ignoring a traffic sign or shifting into the wrong gear: There are a number of (banal) reasons why traffic disruptions can occur. And unfortunately too bad crashes.

This debate will certainly be started again after a shocking accident occurred in Bergisch-Gladbach in North Rhine-Westphalia. Towards the afternoon there was an accident on Romaneyer Strasse with several cars involved – and a senior driver.

The Mercedes drives straight into the Renault, which – although the driver is still trying to avoid the sidewalk – is pushed back into the Mini. Finally, a disastrous domino effect occurs, as a result of which the mini-driver is unfortunately seriously injured and the 83-year-old who caused the accident is slightly injured.