British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the qualification for the seventh stage of the Formula 1 World Championship, the Belgian Grand Prix. TASS…

It is noted that Hamilton was the first with a result of 1 minute 41.252 seconds. The second place went to his teammate Finn Valtteri Bottas (+0.511), and the third place was taken by the Dutch driver Max Verstappen in the Red Bull (+0.526).

In turn, the Russian athlete “Alfa Tauri” Daniil Kvyat showed the 11th result (+1.478).

We add that the Belgian Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Russian Prime Minister signed a decree on preparations for the Russian stage of Formula 1, which will be held in Sochi on September 24-27.