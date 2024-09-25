Mercedes-Benz presented the new version of Drive Pilot for conditional automated driving (SAE-Level 3) in Germany. This update allows you to follow a vehicle on the highway up to 95 km/h. Recertification by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority is scheduled for the end of 2024, with sales starting in early 2025. The price will remain unchanged and vehicles already equipped with Drive Pilot can be upgraded free of charge, either via an update over the air (OTA) either in the workshop, without modifications to the components.

Mercedes Drive Pilot Level 3 autonomous driving

Drive Pilot will be the system of level 3 with the highest speed in the world in a production vehicle. With Level 3, under certain conditions, the driver can to ignore the trafficas the car manages driving autonomously.

Drive Pilot is the world’s fastest level 3 system in a production vehicle

Mercedes introduced this technology two years ago in Germany for the S-Class, limited to 60 km/hbut with the update from 2025, the limit will rise to 95 km/h. In addition to radar and cameras, the system uses a scanner laser (Lidar) and detailed road maps, as well as sensors in the wheel arches to detect water splashes, which deactivate the system in case of rain, at night, or in the presence of construction sites or emergency vehicles.

Mercedes Drive Pilot Sensors for Level 3 Autonomous Driving

It is necessary to occupy the Right Lane and follow a vehicle traveling at no more than 95 km/h, as Mercedes wants to ensure smooth driving situations, taking responsibility in the event of accidents.

Mercedes Drive Pilot Update

The Drive Pilot upgrade is an optional extra. 6,000 euros. Mercedes-Benz is developing the technology to enable higher speeds and longer operating times in the future, aiming to achieve a top speed of 130 km/h in Germany by the end of the decade, following a gradual and safe approach.

The Drive Pilot update is available from 2025

The company has also introduced the turquoise signal lights to indicate when automated driving is activated, in accordance with the SAE J3134 recommendation. This function is already being tested in the American states of Nevada and of the Californiawith promising results.

During automated driving, it is also possible to watch films on the infotainment display.

The lights are integrated into the headlights and mirrors of the test vehicles. Currently, there is no such system in Germany specific regulatory framework for this technology, but Mercedes-Benz intends to adapt the system to future standards.

