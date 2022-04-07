Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and newcomer George Russell were unable to be found at the front during the first two races and were a lot of speed short of Red Bull and Ferrari.

“We are in a learning process and the first two weekends have shown that we still have a lot to learn,” said Wolff. “At the moment our track performance is not meeting our own expectations, but everyone in the team is focused on understanding the problems and finding the right solutions. There won’t be a magic fix for the upcoming race weekend, but we aim to make steady progress in the coming races so that hopefully we can get closer to the front of the field.”