Mercedes de Córdoba, Bailaora: “My anger with myself for ignoring the without hat made me dedicate a show”

Mercedes de Córdoba (Córdoba, 1980) stops in the middle of the trials of its next premiere to serve Eldiario.es Andalucía. The nerves are dates prior to the presentation of Forgotten (to the hat without hat) are part of the trade. “It looks like a topic, but it is worse,” he says. “The feeling that many people are waiting for you lead to a very big responsibility. But one does his best to tell his truth, and the love of this is what keeps me alive. ”

That commitment, which has been a constant in the career of this dancer and choreographer, becomes evident again in the new proposal, a tribute to the brilliant women of the generation of 27, most of whom have been none by history. In fact, Mercedes de Córdoba herself recognizes that “my interest in them arises from an anger with myself, for not knowing them. I had another totally different project in hands when, in the midst of my research, I stumbled upon the hat without a hat and it caught my attention to see that I barely knew anything about them. I knew María Zambrano and some more, but I ignored almost everything about them. ”

“That night I didn’t sleep,” the dancer continues, “I spent reading without stopping, and I thought: I have to do something with this. In the morning, my partner woke up and said: ‘Project change’. I usually guide my intuitions, and usually everything flows better. I started talking to people and the same thing happened, many had no idea, others had notions, they mentioned Maruja Mallo or some of the best known, but it was evident that he weighed a great oblivion about them. Of course, in that generation there were dazzling men, Lorca, Buñuel, Dalí … but the women is not normal. The show was born from a pure need and a rebellion against myself. ”

Cage

Among the no hat (Varo Remedios, María Teresa León, Rosa Chacel, Concha Méndez and Luisa Carnés, among others) there was a figure that especially captivated Mercedes de Córdoba: it is Marga Gil, poet, sculptor and illustrator better known for her tragic final – she committed suicide with a shot in the temple – that for her interesting work. “I was totally in love, almost obsessed with her,” says the dancer. “In Jerez I did a Work in progress of Forgotten That was directly a tribute to her. His gaze, his image, caught me. They say that he took his life for the love of Juan Ramón Jiménez, but in my humble opinion I think that living in a cage, not being able to perform artistically, is something unbearable. I take it to myself and the anguish does not let me or breathe. ”

As he advances, the show revolves around an audio of Concha Méndez that also caused a strong impact, although he prefers not to reveal much more. “I love the male gender, I have more friends than friends,” says the artist. “But to tell this story I have had to use strong images, because this is history and I can’t deny the things that happened.”

On the other hand, translating all these ideas to the language of dance has left it “mentally exhausted”, but also takes its toll from the emotional point of view. “My previous projects are based on personal sensations. It moves me a lot what happens to me, and it seems to me the most honest. But in this case, how did I carry all this on stage? I did not want to make a recreation of classic characters, such as when we approach Juana La Loca. I wanted to tell how that story without hat has convinced me and affected me. It is practically an invocation, the result of one year investigating that it has made me go through different states. It’s like a stolen feeling. ”

In DNA

Mercedes de Córdoba remembers how photographer Tamara Pastora asked her how she was, because all the Work in progress crying. “He told me, ‘Why does it affect you so much, if you haven’t lived it?’ I tried to explain it and in the end he told me: ‘Of course, it is as if we took it in the DNA’. I don’t know what people will expect, but my purpose is to get all those names of darkness. ”

That, despite the fact that the Cordoba is aware of the limited scope of art to do justice and remove consciences. “I do not consider myself saving or flagwheat of anything. I am not the first one who has talked about this. But I think that the simple fact that we are talking about, that we are doing this interview, is already a positive step. In my case, the prize is first and foremost, because I didn’t know them either. If you go further, if someone else access them and become aware, it will be equally good, because hope is the last thing to be lost. Things must be remembered so that the bad is not repeated. And this show is dedicated to the Sin Hat, but it is for all. ”

And the project in which I was embarked when these women of 27 were crossed, it will be resumed? Mercedes de Córdoba laughs: “Yes, yes, but I already want to get into another … my head has to tell me every time: ‘Mercedes, for’. The important thing now, regardless of whether you like more or less, is that I had a need and I have satiated it. ”