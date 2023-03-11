Admission of liability

Waiting to finally be able to get his head back on the track, the Mercedes has decided to start reacting to the difficulties suffered in this start of 2023 a communicative level. The Brackley stable has moved in a particularly clear and not so usual way for an automotive giant of this size, publishing on its website and on the team’s official social channels a message addressed directly to the many fans that the team has gained in these years all over the world. The gist of the open letter is very clear and on the one hand apologizes to the fans of Hamilton, Russell and Mercedes itself for the results far below expectations; on the other hand, however, it also invites the public to react in the right way, criticizing the team if necessary but using tones that on social media do not turn into incitement to violence or that could lead to any type of online abuse. A very clear line, which joins the promise to work hard and with commitment in the Brackley and Brixworth factories to bring the star’s home back to the top of Formula 1, as it had been until the end of the 2021 season.

No scapegoats, we get back up as a team

“To all our fans – reads the open letter – Bahrain hurt us. It hurt each of us, who go into each season determined to fight for the title. It hurt the team as a whole after putting so much hard work into a car that didn’t live up to our expectations. And we know it hurt you too, our fans. Your passion and support are important to us moving forward and we know we feel the same pain.”. Mercedes in its message reiterates that it does not want to look for individual culprits, but that it intends to resolve this crisis of results “as a team“. “We won’t panic and we won’t react in one go. Under the spotlights, in a context as ferocious as that of F1, it’s quick to point fingers or look for scapegoats. But you know we are better than this. […] we are working urgently and calmly to build our recovery journey, focusing on what needs to happen in the short, medium and long term to win. We already have developments in the pipeline for the next races and more will come. But it won’t be a small job: there are no silver bullets in F1“.

We’re together through thick and thin – from Toto, Lewis and George, to every single woman and man in the factories in Brackley and Brixworth. And we love the challenge. 💪 We have a message for you, Team ❤️👇 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 11, 2023

Appeal to fans: criticism yes, online abuse no.

The conclusion of the long letter is dedicated to the fans, inviting them to contest yes, but in a useful and above all responsible way: “We will also appeal to each of you to give us the strength to carry on. Whether it’s criticism or support, there’s a right way and a wrong way to do it. We want our online community to be a safe space filled with healthy debate, where people treat each other – and are treated themselves – with respect, whether they are team members, Mercedes fans or rival fans. We have a zero tolerance policy towards discrimination, abuse or bullying of any kind and will take appropriate action against any comments or posts that do not meet our guidelines. And we want your support to make that a reality throughout our community“.