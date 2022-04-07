“Someone could make a big mistake in the 2022 car”. James Allison, now ex-technical director of Mercedes (he left the baton to Mike Elliott), he was an ‘easy’ prophet in view of the new era of F1 that currently sees McLaren and Mercedes in the list of teams failing the first exams. The MCL36 has so far just snatched a seventh place in Saudi Arabia with Lando Norris, while the performance of the W13 has been defined “Unacceptable” by team principal Toto Wolff.

Who is not sorry in the face of a Mercedes in trouble at this start of the season is Eddie Irvineformer F1 driver in the past color bearer of Jordan, Ferrari and Jaguar from 1993 to 2002. “I don’t mind a Mercedes in trouble, because it’s not a brand that drives me crazy – the words of Michael Schumacher’s former boxing mate interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport – in my head, Mercedes remains an old brand that builds solid cars. They went back to racing just to change their image ”. The house of the three-pointed star has dominated the turbo-hybrid era in F1 since 2014 by collecting 15 titles of the 16 up for grabs, but continuing the ‘streak’ in this 2022 seems at the moment a feat to which Damon Hill nevertheless you think.

According to Irvine Lewis Hamilton made a mistake a do not withdraw at the end of the 2021 season: “He should have retired. I don’t think you will be able to do much this year. He’s tough, but even for him, used to the best car, qualifying so far behind is frustrating. At Jaguar we built a second car for the last 4-5 races of the season, but there was no budget limit. I don’t know how much Mercedes will improve this year ”.