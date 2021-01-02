The Mercedes car crashed into the building of the Vakhtangov Theater located on the Arbat in Moscow. The incident took place in the late evening of December 31st.

As the director of the theater named after Kirill Krok suggested in an interview with REN TV, the driver of the foreign car could be drunk. The motorist ran over the pedestrian zone of the Arbat and flew into the theater building.

According to him, as a result, a decorative lattice was bent, which encircles the column with LED screens.

The theater director noted that the people in the car had disappeared, the police were looking for them.

In the published footage from the scene, you can see how the Mercedes crashes into the fence, and then people leave it.