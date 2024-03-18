At the EMI research facility in Freiburg, a Mercedes C-Class with a SID II female anatomy dummy sitting on the driver's side was hit by a side element, simulating a collision at 60 km/h. And so far everything is normal, a crash test like many are done. The point is that this is the first accident in the world analyzed by X-ray and performed using a real car.

“This X-ray incident represents a milestone for the future, because through more in-depth analysis it makes it possible to improve vehicle safety,” explains Markus Schäfer, member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, and Chief Technology Officer . “On the other hand, with this technology you can have up to 1,000 images per second: approximately 1,000 times more than can be obtained with conventional procedures”.