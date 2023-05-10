Reduced DRS zones, the new FIA trend

In the last two races disputed, that of Azerbaijan and Miami, the International Federation communicated to teams and riders the – unilateral – decision of shorten some DRS zones by a few tens of metres of these tracks. In Miami, two zones were affected by the change, each reduced by 75 meters compared to the previous year.

The FIA’s choice sparked debate over the weekend in Florida, meeting clear opposition from Mercedes standard bearers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, and others who welcomed the change, such as Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

In this scenario, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, a car that more than any other benefits from an ultra-efficient DRS, said he was totally against the mobile wing, explaining to journalists that he would like to race without this trick for show. The Dutchman then remarked on the difficulty of overtaking when you are in a group of riders all with the DRS activated, in fact lining up with the front of the disgruntled.

A move against Red Bull

It is no mystery that the ‘monster’ of aerodynamic efficiency which is the Red Bull RB19 created by the working group masterfully directed by Adrian Newey, manages to take advantage of DRS better than others. The difference in speed between the single-seaters of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez proved to be embarrassing for the opponents, especially on overtaking opportunities, against which it is practically impossible for the opponents to defend themselves. And it is no coincidence that, aware of this, several drivers did not put up any resistance to Verstappen’s comeback in Miami, almost giving the impression of wanting to facilitate overtaking manoeuvres.

Helmut Marko, in the statements reported by motorsport magazine, has hinted that he considers the reduction of the DRS zones a move hatched by his rivals to weaken Red Bull, and mentions the name of Mercedes: “If the DRS zones have been shortened, you all know why. We should stop intervening in such a manipulative way. I find it amazing that Mercedes is upset, because they have had a clearly superior engine for years and had much more advantage over ours. If you drive a flop car two years in a row, you should think about focusing on that“, snapped the Austrian manager.