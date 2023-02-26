The stubbornness of Mercedes

Although 2022 has shown that the zero-pods philosophy is a loser, or at least has a potential that is difficult to unlock, Mercedes wanted to give last year’s concepts a last chance, which after the TD039 technical directive still allowed to bring home a brace in Interlagos thanks to George Russell’s first place and Lewis Hamilton’s second. The start of the year, however, seems to be saying the W14 is an okay car at the level porpoising but very unstable. Yesterday the seven-time champion of the world struggled to keep it on the road out of the slow corners, and although it is possible that they were hiding in Brackley, it seems difficult to argue that this W14 can keep up with the first two cars of the lot. Indeed, Toto Wolff also put Aston Martin in the fight for the podium, which recorded a spectacular pace with Fernando Alonso.

Plan-B

One of the most recurring rumors of the last few days was that relating to a possible ‘version B’ of the Mercedes W14 shown to the media on February 15th. Wolff himself spoke of a car that could “change” after the first few races, and now the confirmation also comes from technical director Mike Elliott: “A frame is coming that will look different, you can put your soul at rest“, these are his words to the microphones of the British Sky Sports F1.

Copying Red Bull? No, we develop our ideas

Elliott then made a point of reiterating that Mercedes’ revision on the aerodynamic side of the car will not be based on a “copy” of Red Bull. In short, Mercedes takes a step back but remains on its path. At least for now: “It won’t look like members of other teams, but it will be an evolution of ours. It is not in our current plans to put a concept like Red Bull on the track“.