[Rassegna stampa] – If the objective of Formula 1 was to return to permanently occupy the sports pages of all the newspapers, the sensational and controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi, which has come at the end of a balanced and spectacular championship like not seen in years , is perfectly successful. Yesterday was characterized by question and answer at a distance between Mercedes and the Federation, with Red Bull ‘caught in the middle’ of these tensions as an interested spectator. The ‘surrender’ of the Stuttgart company regarding the appeal to be presented to subvert the order of arrival in Abu Dhabi has formalized the title of Verstappen, but from Toto Wolff’s words came vitriolic towards the management of the race. Yas Marina by the Race Direction.

“[…] The decision to renounce the appeal was taken ‘together with Lewis’ only after the guarantee by the outgoing FIA president Jean Todt to initiate an investigation into the mistakes made in the last five laps on Sunday – writes Fulvio Solms on Corriere dello Sport – it is also conceivable that Wolff asked for Michael Masi’s head on a silver platter“. In response to alleged wrongs, neither Wolff nor Lewis Hamilton attended the end-of-season Gala held last night in Paris. “[…] The absence of Lewis Hamilton, who now risks a fine, makes a different noise. The English driver, beaten in extremis by Verstappen in Abu Dhabi, disputes the management of the safety car in the last laps of the GP […]” Stefano Mancini remarked on The print.

According to Daniele Sparisci and Giorgio Terruzzi, who analyzed the controversial story on Corriere della Sera, the “[…] thought” is “shared by millions of fans, which embarrasses the entire Federation at a crucial moment. The Todt era has just ended and while the assembly approves his appointment as honorary president, the structure that must supervise the GPs is disavowed by many parties […]“. “[…] Mercedes does not spare its indictment, very violent, against the decisions taken in Abu Dhabi by the race direction, led by Australian Michael Masi, which led to the assignment of the World Championship to Max Verstappen in the last lap of the grand prix after a safety car […]” finally also Alessandra Retico writes on The Republic.