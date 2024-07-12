By Carlo Platella

Two victories in two weeks for the Brackley team. George Russell’s victory in Austria came in fortuitous conditions, while Lewis Hamilton’s success in England, although indisputable, comes on a track historically well interpreted by Mercedes, with a Red Bull not exactly in form and in atypical weather conditions. It is premature to talk about a Silver Arrow now capable of challenging Red Bull and McLaren for victory on every track, but the hat-trick of European races gives a team in clear recoveryreaping the fruits of the development of recent months.

The Evil of W15

The main limitation of Mercedes at the start of the season was very different from that of its predecessors, which instead struggled with porpoising and a chronic lack of aerodynamic load. The problem with the W15 was rather the balance.with a tendency to understeer and above all imbalances between the behavior at high speeds, where the aerodynamic aspect is prevalent, and at low speeds, where the mechanical characteristics emerge. Something that arose from an imperfect correlation between simulator and track: “There is something we can improve in the simulation models regarding the balance between high and low speeds, because that is where we find differences between what we see in the factory and in the real world”explained technical director James Allison in Australia.

The sequence of varied tracks such as Bahrain, Jeddah, Melbourne, Suzuka and Shanghai at the start of the season exacerbated the difficulties of the W15, but it had the advantage of fully exposing its limits and encouraging an understanding of them, as observed by Toto Wolff at Imola: “In the last few races we had clear indications that the car was strong in slow or fast, but never in both areas together”. Mercedes initially attempted to recalibrate the car’s balance with various setup options, but once these had been exhausted it became necessary to intervene with aerodynamic updates.

The journey has slowly begun to bear fruit: “In the last two or three races we have modified the car so that it had a reasonable balance between high and low speeds: it means that the driver can trust the front and rear axle both in a fast and a slow corner”, Allison revealed after the Canadian GP during the Beyond the Grid podcast.

Development

Among the updates, the new bottom introduced in Miami stands out, but in general during the month of May the W15 benefited from many small improvements that benefited the overall balance. Between Monaco and Montreal it then debuted a new front wing conceptmore traditional than the initial version, coupled with a revision of the front suspension fairings to reorganise the flows coming from the front end towards the bottom. “It brought more performance and made the car well balanced and easier to drive”Allison’s statement.

The Evolution of the Mercedes Fund from the W14 to the 2024 Miami GP

The suspicion is, however, that the development path was not purely aerodynamic. At Imola and Silverstone, new cooling intakes for the front brakes made their appearance, an area in which Mercedes has often invested in the past to obtain better control over temperatures and tyre pressures. Starting from Austria, the W15 then presented itself with a suspected bulge near the front suspensionarousing curiosity about possible modifications to the spring-shock absorber assembly, with repercussions on tyre management and ride height control.

The team does not confirm, but in Austria the data recorded an important step for Mercedes, after the one already taken in Canada. A few days before the Austrian Grand Prix, James Allison also suggested the arrival of mechanical innovations in the car: “We have a plan to increase the performance of the car in some of the areas we have been working on recently, with mechanical and aerodynamic developments. They will arrive in the next races”. Already in Australia the technical director himself mentioned the suspensions, referring to the possibility that these were accentuating the malignant aerodynamic characteristics of the car.

The turning point

Mercedes’ ability to take the right path of development originates from a shift in mentality in the technical department, with a new and clearer perspective on the problem. “There was a moment in which Thanks to Allison the data finally made sense”, Toto Wolff’s story after the victory at Silverstone. “The main thing is how we balanced the car. It wasn’t about any miracle front wing, but how we found the balance.”

The most encouraging sign of the English weekend is the excellent balance of the W15 on a track with a wide spectrum of corners at different speeds, so much so that it monopolised the front row. “We went from having an oversteering car last season to an understeering one this year, and now we have found the right balance.”, the response from poleman George Russell. “Once the balance is in a good range the tyre temperatures also enter the correct window and the lap time benefits in a cascade”.

The Englishman’s words underline how the new balance of the Silver Arrow has a positive impact on numerous aspects of performance. From greater confidence and therefore better performance of the drivers to the delicacy on the tyres, keeping them in the correct operating window and extracting maximum grip. Last but not least, a stability of set-up that allows to optimise the preparation for the race weekend, as Allison explains: “The recent changes we have made to the car they made it easier to work on. The drivers are much happier with the base set-up and we have to make fewer corrections”It is a Mercedes that is growing and looking ahead and that with the next updates expected between Hungary and Belgium could make a further leap towards the top.