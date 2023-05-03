Not brilliant Mercedes in Azerbaijan

The weekend in Baku did not smile at the standard bearers of Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, never competitive for the podium area. The tortuous track in Azerbaijan did not seem ideal for the whimsical W14, so much so that in Sunday’s race the two British drivers finished sixth and eighth respectively.

Mercedes thus remains in third place among the manufacturersat -14 from Aston Martin and sees the advantage over Ferrari shorten to +14, in the fight for positions ranging from second to fourth, behind the unreachable Red Bull.

Wolff’s words towards Miami

“From the narrow streets of Baku to those of Miami. We are looking forward to getting back on track so quickly after an interesting but challenging weekend, like the one in Baku. The new format of the Sprint has given us some surprises, now it’s time to analyze and understand if any changes are necessary.

Unfortunately during the tests we were not able to put the car in the right set-up window and that made the rest of the weekend more difficult. Our race pace looked competitive against Ferrari and Aston Martinbut with overtaking proving so difficult, we couldn’t show it.

Right now we know where our car is, but we are aware that small differences can have a big impact from race to race. We can’t wait to get to Miami and get back on track. We will use these few days to learn as much as possible and put us in the best position. It’s a different track to the last few races, with a real mix of corners, high speed sections, long straights, but also tight and twisty sections. It will also be a busy weekend, with lots of off-piste activities and events for the team and our partners. There was incredible excitement last year and I have no doubt this year will be another spectacular event.”