The new Mercedes CLE expands with the introduction of the version Convertiblereplacing the C- and E-Class convertibles. Based on the platform of the CLE Coupefeatures a canvas top and will be available in Italy with five engines mild hybridboth petrol and diesel.

Mercedes CLE Cabriolet, dimensions

The dimensions of the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet they are: length 4,850 millimeters, width 1,861 millimeters, height 1,424 millimeters and wheelbase of 2,865 millimeters. In particular, rear passengers benefit from the extra 25 millimeters on the wheelbase.

Mercedes CLE Cabriolet

Among other things, they have 72 millimeters more knee room and 19 millimeters more shoulder and elbow room. This makes the vehicle significantly more spacious compared to the C-Class Cabriolet.

With a volume of 385 litres (295 liters with the roof down), the boot is extremely practical for everyday use. If necessary, it can be extended using the folding rear seats, which can be conveniently folded down from the boot with a split 60:40.

Access to the luggage compartment is contactless and fully automatic with Hands-Free Access. Keyless Go it is also part of the standard equipment. The vehicle doors are locked and unlocked by touching the door handle.

Mercedes CLE Cabriolet soft top

The fabric top of the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet is available in black, red and grey, with a multi-layer structure that guarantees excellent thermal and acoustic insulation of the passenger compartment, even at high speeds. The soft top is completely electric, it opens and closes in twenty seconds, even when moving up to 60 km/h, with a automatic divider which separates it from the luggage compartment during opening.

The soft top opens and closes in 20 seconds

The system Aircap is standard across the entire range and helps avoid turbulence when driving en plein air, while the Airscarf system sends flows of hot air towards the necks of the front passengers, ensuring comfort even in strong wind conditions.

Mercedes CLE Cabriolet interior

The interior of the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet is that of the CLE Coupé, with 12.3″ digital instrumentation behind the sports steering wheel and 11.9″ screen for infotainment MBUX facing the driver. The latter can be tilted electrically to avoid annoying reflexes with the roof down. Optional dynamic ambient lighting creates an immersive atmosphere.

Cockpit dashboard with 12.3″ MBUX display

THE leather seats optional have a special coating that keeps them cooler in summer. The available colors are: black, beige, brown, red and white. The standard line includes seats in black faux leather. The CLE's unique front seats have a sporty design and are equipped with integrated speakers for an immersive audio experience with the system Burmester 3D optional.

Trim characteristics

The chassis of the new CLE Cabriolet offers driving pleasure on winding roads and exceptional ride comfort during long trips. The comfort suspension is lowered by 15 millimetres, while one is available as an option sports suspension with amplitude selective damping system.

The suspension Dynamic Body Control optional allows a highly adjustable driving experience, from extremely sporty to comfortable, through a continuous and adaptive damping system at the front and rear.

Mercedes CLE Cabriolet closed top on the road

There active suspension individually controls the damping characteristics for each wheel in coordination with the characteristics of the engine, gearbox and steering, taking into account the driving situation, speed and road conditions. The selector Dynamic Select allows the driver to choose between a comfortable or more rigid and sporty configuration.

Mercedes CLE Cabriolet engines

The Mercedes CLE Cabriolet is available with a range of 48V mild hybrid enginesboth diesel and petrol, with options a 4 and 6 cylinders online, and powers included between 197 and 381 HP. The version CLE Cabriolet 220 d it is equipped with a 1,993 cc 4-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 197 HP and 440 Nm of torque.

Mercedes CLE Cabriolet on the road

Petrol versions include the CLE Cabriolet 200 (4 cylinders 1,999 cc, 204 HP/150 kW, 320 Nm), the CLE Cabriolet 200 4Matic (4 cylinders 1,999 cc, all-wheel drive, 204 HP/150 kW, 320 Nm), the CLE Cabriolet 300 4Matic (4 cylinders 1,999 cc, all-wheel drive, 258 HP/190 kW, 400 Nm) and the CLE Cabriolet 450 4Matic (6-cylinder 2,999 cc, all-wheel drive, 381 HP/280 kW, 500 Nm). Subsequently, the CLE Cabriolet will be available in higher performance versions 53 AMG And 63 AMG.

Price, how much does the CLE Cabriolet cost

In Germanyprices for the CLE Cabriolet start from 68,782 euros and they reach 88,358 euros for the 450 4Matic version. In Italy, it will be available on the market at the end of April 2024.

→ CLE Cabriolet 220 d: 68,782 euros

→ CLE Cabriolet 200: 66,402 euros

→ CLE Cabriolet 200 4Matic: 68,782 euros

→ CLE Cabriolet 300 4Matic: 76,815 euros

→ CLE Cabriolet 450 4Matic: 88,358 euros

Photo Mercedes CLE Cabriolet

