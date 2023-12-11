The new CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe by Mercedes-AMG it's the spiciest and nastiest of the CLE rangeequipped with a six-cylinder in-line engine from 3.0 litres with double supercharging of 449 hp (330 kW) and 560 Nm of torque (600 Nm in overboost). The AMG sports drive is 48 Volt mild-hybrid.

Mercedes CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé

The Mercedes CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé features a turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine 3.0 litres, known as M 256M, which has been greatly improved. The combustion chambers, inlet and outlet channels, pistons and turbocharging have been optimised.

Mercedes CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé on the road

This allows an increase in torque up to 600 Nm in supercharging, for a maximum of 12 seconds.

Engine and performance

The 449 hp engine is also equipped with a generator integrated starter to provide briefly 17 kW (23 hp) of power and power the electrical system a 48 volts. The transmission AMG Speedshift TCT 9G and AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive are other technical features of the model. The maximum speed is electronically limited to 270 km/h.

AMG 6-cylinder engine compartment

The frame AMG RIDE CONTROL features sports suspension with adjustable shock absorbers and three setting levels (Comfort, Sport and Sport+). The system of AMG steering It has three levels of sensitivity, and the coupe offers rear steering as standard to improve agility at low speeds and stability at high speeds.

20″ alloy wheels, from which the braking system can be glimpsed

Finally, the braking system includes perforated and ventilated discs 370 x 36 mm with fixed calipers four-piston on the front axle and ventilated discs from 360 x 26 mm with floating calipers with a single piston on the rear axle.

Outside the Mercedes CLE 53 AMG 4MATIC+ Coupé shares the basic bodywork of the other versions, with a long bonnet, inclined windscreen, cockpit moved backwards and a compact third volume. It features several cosmetic changes as one AMG-specific radiator grilleside skirts, larger air intakes, a wider track (+58 mm at the front and +75 mm at the rear) and specific 19-inch alloy wheels (20 inch optional).

The aggressive design is completed with a muscular rear end and double terminals round exhaust pipes. Furthermore, there is the possibility of customization through the package AMG Opticswhich adds front and rear splitters, one rear spoiler more prominent and a speaker. For an additional level of customization, packages are available AMG Night And AMG Carbon.

The interiors are characterized by exclusive materials and the system MBUX infotainment last generation. Landmarks include the display completely 12.3 inch digital for the driver, the 11.9-inch central display driver-oriented in a portrait format and dynamic ambient lighting with 64 colors.

Cockpit dashboard

Another highlight are the black ARTICO/MICROCUT full leather seats microfibre with AMG specific graphics and contrasting red stitching. They combine sportiness with strong lateral support. Other elements of the cabin include red seat belts and trim shiny carbon. Numerous leather and Nappa leather upholstery options are available on request. Opting for Nappa leather, the AMG crest is embossed on the front headrests.

AMG Performance sports seats

AMG Performance seats are available as an option. They stand out in particular for their headrest more pronounced, which give better lateral support. The vertical openings add visual accents, but also allow better ventilation of the back and save weight. When equipped with Nappa leather, they are also accented in a contrasting color.

Photo Mercedes CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé

