It’s called Vibes and it’s a new special edition of the Class A born from the collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia and inspired by the PlayStation 5. Made in just 50 units based on the Class A 250e Advanced Plus AMG Line, it stands out for its Digital White livery with 18″ wheels, combined with the Night Package, highlighted by a contrasting black grille and mirrors and tinted rear windows. The interior design is also particularly detailed, with black leather seats and a Panorama roof.

218 HP of power

The A-Class 250e is the Star’s gateway to the world of plug-ins. Thanks to a power of 218 HP, the result of the combination of an electric and internal combustion engine, it ensures brilliant performance and low consumption, with a full electric range of up to 82 km, perfect for everyday urban use.

Already available online

Class A 250e Vibes is available exclusively through the Mercedes-Benz Store, in a limited number of just 50 examples ready for delivery at a price of 55,677 euros. All those who finalize the purchase of the car at their trusted dealership will receive the new PS5 Digital Edition console and a copy, in digital format, of the Gran Turismo® 7 driving simulator.