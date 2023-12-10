Made in just 50 examples, immediately available, it can be purchased exclusively online, through the Mercedes-Benz Store, at a price of 55,677 euros.

Made on the A 250e Advanced Plus AMG Line basis, the Vibes version stands out for its Digital White livery with 18” wheels, combined with the Night Package, underlined by a contrasting black grille and mirrors and tinted rear windows. The interior design is also particularly detailed, with black leather seats and a Panorama roof. A profound customization, with a customer advantage of up to 90% compared to the price of the equipment offered, which gives it a unique and distinctive character. Classe A 250e is the Star’s gateway to the world of plug-ins. Thanks to a power of 218 HP, the result of the combination of an electric and internal combustion engine, it ensures brilliant performance and low consumption, with a full electric range of up to 82 km, perfect for everyday urban use.

‘‘The collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia it develops through common elements such as technology, design and innovation, values ​​that allow both brands to convey emotions,” he declared Mirco Scarchilli, Head of Marketing Experience at Mercedes-Benz Italia. “Cars, as well as the most advanced gaming consoles, albeit in a different way, are tools that promote immersive experiences. Furthermore, this new limited edition offers us the opportunity to speak directly to the heart of the Class A target audience, starting from the sales channel, exclusively online”

Class A 250e Vibes it is available exclusively through the Mercedes-Benz Store, in a limited number of just 50 examples ready for delivery and a price of 55,677 euros. Furthermore, all customers who finalize the purchase of the car at their trusted Mercedes-Benz dealership will receive the new PS5 Digital Edition console and a copy, in digital format, of the Gran Turismo® 7 driving simulator.

