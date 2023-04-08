Proof of definitive maturity for Mercedes A-Class which with the mid-career restyling makes the halfway point of the life cycle of this fourth generation. Thus small but substantial innovations arrive that concern this model at 360°, not only from the point of view of design and technology but also from that of the engines. News that also concern the AMG range, the protagonist of our preview test drive. Beyond the driving impressions, however, here are 5 curiosities about the Mercedes A-Class restyling in its most extreme form.

1. Mild-hybrid also for Mercedes A-Class AMG

MHEV technology is extended with the restyling to almost the entire Mercedes A-Class range, including the AMG 35 which is now equipped with the new mild-hybrid system with extra 10 kW boost. This system is based on RSG, with belt and without integration into the gearbox. In the case of the more performing versions, the latter is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic.

2. New style

The new A-Class boasts a grille with a star motif that also changes on the AMG versions, with a dedicated grille design, new bumper and closed air intakes in the lower part. There are also flat headlights across the range, which are also available as an option in a multibeam LED variant. The AMG variant then acquires the steering wheel of its older sisters, with the two small displays for the car’s set-up and also a special launch version, the Street Style Edition which includes the AMG Night Edition I and II packages and the AMG Aerodynamics package.

3. More technology

Inside the passenger compartment, the touchpad on the central tunnel disappears, replaced by an object compartment with equipment that becomes richer in general, including the dual independent screen as standard, with a 7-inch display and a larger 10-inch one. 25-inch in the center of the cockpit while the two 10.25-inch displays with a wide-screen look are optional. In both cases, connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is always standard. New, faster USB-C type sockets are also added to the equipment. The “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant is more responsive, while the ADAS package has been made more precise.

4. A more complete and rich offer for Mercedes A-Class

The range of the new Mercedes A-Class is always declined in the hatchback and sedan versions and consists of the Executive, Advanced, Advanced Progressive, Advanced Plus Progressive, Advanced Plus AMG Line, Premium AMG Line, Premium Plus AMG Line trim levels. The price list starts at 35,120 euros for the A 180 Automatic in Executive trim and hatchback bodywork and 35,986 euros for the homologous sedan. The sportier AMG range, on the other hand, starts at 54,396 euros for the Mercedes-AMG A 35 4Matic and rises to 55,250 euros for the Sedan variant. The top of the range, the Mercedes-AMG A 45S 4MATIC+, on the other hand, has a price list that starts at 68,182 euros.

5. No electrification on the top of the range

The mild-hybrid is extended to almost the entire range… yes, because the Mercedes A-Class AMG 45S 4Matic+ maintains its purely endothermic engine, capable of delivering 421 HP and 500 Nm of maximum torque. The performances are noteworthy, making this compact one of the most interesting in the category: the sprint from 0 to 100 km/n is consumed in just 3.9 seconds and the top speed is 270 km/h.