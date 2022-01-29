2022 has started very well for the auction house RM Sotheby’s, present in Scottsdale, Arizona for the first major annual classic car event. The classic cars presented raised millions of dollars, with over $ 10 million raised from the two most expensive lots.

It was a blockbuster Mercedes 300 SL with ‘alloy’ seagull wings. The iconic car, with silver paint, sold for € 6.1 million, confirming the initial minimum valuation. This is not just any 300 SL: this 1955 model is equipped with a 3-liter NSL engine that is matched to the body number, the latter in light alloy. So they only did 29.

Behind it was a car for true connoisseurs of pre-World War II motoring. A Duesenberg Model J Tourster from 1931, with beige bodywork and green interior, has surpassed the 3 million euro mark. Another Mercedes 300 SL, but in the Roadster version and more recent (year 1964), obtained the third step of the podium in sales thanks to the expenditure of 2 million euros. The classic presence closes the top five of sales Ferrari, in this case two specimens from the Terry Maxon private collection. A 330 GTS from 1967 was sold for 1.75 million euros, while a 1965 275 GTB found a new owner at a cost of 1.67 million.

Not bad even the result obtained by Cizeta-Moroder sold by Giorgio Moroder himself: this truly unique car sold for 1.2 million euros, in line with expectations. As you can imagine, it is rare that a Cizeta is put up for sale, moreover linked to the famous composer.

Despite the mind-boggling figures, donuts don’t always succeed with a hole, as they say. In fact, they were unsold, due to not having reached the reserve price, two prestigious Ferraris like a 512 BBi from 1982, in red, and above all a 365 GTS / 4 Daytona Spider from 1971, in silver color and which belonged to the famous director Sydney Pollack.

(cover image: courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)