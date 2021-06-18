When Mercedes offers the side, Max Verstappen is very capable of seizing the moment. The Paul Ricard fiefdom was violated for the first time (since Formula 1 returned to the Le Castellet circuit in 2018), as the Hamilton-Bottas tandem had never lost the first position in any session.

It is no coincidence that it happened today, but Verstappen’s leadership, confirmed as the fastest in both qualifying simulations and long-runs, is not a mortgage by Red Bull on the French Grand Prix.

Both Hamilton and a newfound Bottas complained of some problems, but Lewis himself in FP1 was surprised by his time. The world champion opened radio communications with his engineer by expressing some disappointment about the car’s behavior, but once he returned to the pits, and after reading the timesheet, he realized that today at Paul Ricard the traction problems were a common evil.

The two Mercedes closed the FP1 session in the lead, and even in the early stages of FP2 Bottas immediately started at the top, with an excellent time (1’32 ”880) obtained with medium tires.

When the qualifying simulation began Verstappen and Hamilton lowered their times as usual using the soft tires (half a second the estimated gap between soft and medium), while Bottas was unable to improve his performance, still remaining second to eight thousandths from the time of Verstappen.

Valtteri paid for a more conservative engine mode (compared to Hamilton and compared to the run with medium tires) and in the second ‘run’ the tires were missing in the last sector, resulting in three tenths slower than his best time.

“None of our drivers are totally satisfied with the car’s behavior – explained the head of track operations Andrew Showlin – but in terms of pace we are not in difficulty as in Baku and Monaco”.

In the long-run with medium tires, the gap between Hamilton and Verstappen was two tenths per lap in favor of the Dutchman (out of ten laps), a margin that Mercedes considers recoverable by optimizing the setup.

“In fact, some positive and less positive results have emerged – confirmed Toto Wolff – but overall the positive indications are greater”.

“We have made many changes – explained Hamilton – an evening awaits us in which we will do a lot of analysis hoping that tomorrow will go better. But the times obtained today are not terrible anyway, we are close to the top of the standings, so I think we will play for it ”.

In the balance of the day Mercedes there is also a rediscovered Bottas to put, at least as an approach to the weekend, a not insignificant news in view of the World Cup comparison with Red Bull in the constructors’ classification. “It’s good news – Wolff pointed out – he completed an excellent day”.

Today at Paul Ricard the waltz of the frames was also held, as Bottas took to the track with the body used by Hamilton previously.

“In reality it’s all part of planning – explained Wolff – especially this season, as we use last year’s bodies. There is a rotation to keep the mileage evenly distributed between the frames, then if it also serves to mentally help a driver, so be it. If there are any complaints, we have a new frame available as a spare… ”.

The top teams have clearly directed the work on the use of hard and soft tires, confirming the problems of degradation feared already on the eve of the Paul Ricard trip.

The only possibility to avoid the dreaded second stop in Sunday’s race is the medium-hard strategy, which is why tomorrow both Mercedes and Red Bull will try to pass Q2 using the yellow tires. A cut definitely within reach, if there are no unexpected events.

“It will not be an easy weekend – commented Verstappen – we already knew it on the eve, but the results that emerged today were encouraging, so I expect a very tight weekend but we will be there to play it”.

This is no small feat, considering what we have seen at Paul Ricard in recent years.