The last few hours have been particularly agitated in the world of Formula 1. Those expecting a quiet relaxing Tuesday in the middle of the winter break between one season and the next hadn’t reckoned with the revolution implemented by almost half of the grid departure from their top management. Williams, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and McLaren have in fact made official, one after the other in a perfect domino effect, the farewell to their current team principal and – for all except for the Grove team – the announcement of the new boss who will lead the team during the next season. A chain of ‘breaking news’ which kept all the media in check for hours and on which other teams enjoyed joking via their social accounts.

First the Alpine he made fun of the fact that his team principal, Otmar Szafnauer, despite having been in office for only 9 months, has now become one of the most ‘loyal’ on the starting grid. Then came the scene too Mercedes, always ready to seize the opportunity of a mocking post when a bit of ‘agitation’ is unleashed in the social world. The Brackley stable has in fact published a tweet in perfect ‘announcement’ style, complete with the writing ‘breaking’ in capital letters. The published photo, however, was that of Toto Wolff in front of the symbol of the three-pointed star and the text turned out to be but one celebration of the Austrian boss: “We have nothing to announce – the message from Mercedes – so here is a picture of the Boss”. On the other hand, no one doubted that Wolff’s role at the helm of the silver arrows was still quite solid.