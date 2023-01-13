After years of dominance in F1, the past year went a lot less smoothly at Mercedes. The car suffered from excessive bouncing behavior and fell seconds short of Red Bull Racing and Ferrari at the start of the season. At the end of such a season there is only one thing to do: to make a special F1 version of one of your cars. The Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition celebrates that the misery of 2022 is finally behind us.

What immediately catches the eye is the livery that was taken from the F1 car. The special SL 63 stands on matte black 21-inch AMG wheels that also carry an accent of the team sponsor’s turquoise color. The collector’s item also gets some aero adjustments, including a larger diffuser. As a result, the AMG SL should be able to handle the airflow even better.

The appearance of the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition

The special Mercedes-AMG SL also receives the AMG Night package, which means that various parts are finished in black. You can see this, for example, at the splitter, side panels, mirror caps and darkened exhaust pipes. Inside, there are AMG Performance seats that you can get with red or yellow stitching. Furthermore, there is of course a lot of carbon fiber in the cabin.

Mercedes does nothing to the engine. The 4.0-liter V8 biturbo still produces 585 hp and 800 Nm. There will only be 100 pieces of this Mercedes AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition and each one will receive a custom-made indoor car cover. We don’t know what the special AMG SL costs, but assume it is more than 230,000 euros. You pay that for the normal version of this SL.