Mercedes house party. The brand with the star is celebrating the 500,000th example of the G-Class these days, a true off-road icon also thanks to numerous awards such as “best off-road vehicle in the world” from 1979 to today. The model marking this milestone rolled off the production line at the plant in Graz, Austria. It is a one-of-a-kind piece inspired by the 280 GE from the first years of production, and features some details from its predecessor.

The touch of class of the tint

From the historic agave green paintwork, one of the first colors available for the G-Class, to the direction indicators whose shape has remained unchanged, but not the colour. On the anniversary car, the tires are in fact characterized by a shade of orange that is no longer used today and is typical of the 1970s. To evoke the dawn of the G-Class, also the historic spare wheel cover with the significantly larger Mercedes star than on today’s models, the brand badge on the tailgate and the 5-spoke steering wheel in solid silver. Same music indoors. where the central part of the seat is covered with the checkered fabric of the time, while the handle on the passenger side bears the writing “No. 500,000” in agave green. THEDoor sill trim ‘Schöckl’finally, it is an integral part of the current range of customizations from G manufaktur. This also applies to the door handle with embossed logo: in the logo package available today, however, it is available in silver, while in the anniversary model it is black.

The strategy

“On the occasion of the 500,000th anniversary, we would like to thank our long-standing loyal customers and fans as well as our employees and our production partner Magna Steyr from Graz,” explains Emmerich Schiller, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz G GmbH and head of the off-road vehicle division of Mercedes-Benz AG. “We are proud of this milestone, which also underlines the exclusivity of the G-Class. After all, four whole decades have led up to this significant anniversary. This makes the G-Class anything but a mass product. With the all-electric launch in 2024, which will push the boundaries of the off-road sector, we look forward to the future of this off-road icon.”