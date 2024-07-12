For many people, camping means freedom and independence. Always following the call of the road, always looking for adventures in the great outdoors. Whether in a tent, a caravan or a van. Anyone who goes on holiday with the latter is living a van life, true to the new German term. If the mobile home also offers a good portion of comfort, it is called glamping. Mercedes-Benz has been combining both since 1984 in the Marco Polo recreational vehicle, which 40 years after its debut has developed into a luxurious camper van for high earners.