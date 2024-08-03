In a couple of years, the zero-emission range of Mercedes-Benz will be expanded with the new Electric C-Class. Word of Ola Källenius, CEO of the German car manufacturer, who confirmed that a full electric version of the German sedan will make its debut in 2026: the number one of Mercedes-Benz explained that its introduction will take place together with the new electric GLC SUV, with both models pushing further into the high end of the market.

Mercedes-C-Class Electric in 2026

They will both be based on the new MB.EA architecture and will be placed in what the star brand defines as the “core luxury“. At the same time, the Mercedes-Benz entry-level model range will be reduced to include the new versions of the CLA, GLA and GLB, all of which will switch to the new MMA platform. In this regard, Källenius confirmed that among these The new CLA will be the first to arrive in 2025after being previewed by the reference concept at last year’s Munich Motor Show.

Change the Star’s strategy

In its future strategy, Mercedes will significantly increase the prices of these entry-level models, the star carmaker itself has announced. The goal? To improve the profitability of the models in question. Not only that: the German brand will also try to increase by 60% the share of its so-called high-end luxury cars, let’s think of the AMG high-performance models and the G-Class. Last but not least, the MB.EA Large platform has been discontinued and will no longer replace the EVA2 platform used for EQS and EQE.