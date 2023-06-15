DDesigners sometimes create cars that never make it onto the road, but go straight to the heart. And still provide hops decades later. The C 111 from Mercedes-Benz is one of those, built around 1969 and 1970 as a test subject for emotion and technology. As far as is known, 16 pieces were made, with different engines, including a diesel that was not expected here. According to the estimates of the historians in Stuttgart who manage the company’s treasures, no more than ten are still at home somewhere in the world today. Their value cannot be reliably estimated, in any case it is exorbitant, and Mercedes has now driven one of the specimens onto the stage of its design studio in Carlsbad, California.

It provides the template for a C 111 of our time, to be honest it was completed four years ago, first kept in the safe for so long due to corona-related downtime and then muddled model premieres. The one-off only manages the 300 km/h of the original in a dream, it rolls onto the stage at a cautious 12 km/h at best, and its driving message is more of an electrically rotating nature than a combustion-explosive one.

The two wing doors are a matter of honour, but the shining sleeping eyes are unfortunately not. The rectangular, flattened steering wheel allows for relatively stylish entry and exit, while when dealing with the original, freshly threaded joints at the wheel and briskly gripping calves on the clutch are not just an aesthetic advantage. The color scheme in golden orange happily follows the model.

Swing set at ant knee height

The team around design boss Gorden Wagener wants to show which forms are possible from deeply rooted tradition and free-floating ideas. No one would be surprised if, in the medium-distant future, his swing of the endless line, set at the height of an ant’s knees, would be recognized in really ready-to-use collector’s items.

The new C 111 will probably first pose at one or the other exhibition and then go to the museum to join its siblings. They send joy in constructive creativity, of course, but also a message to China that at least tradition cannot be thrown into the balance by any of the numerous rebellious electric start-ups.