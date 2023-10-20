Battle with no holds barred – and complete with radio teams harassed on both sides – in Suzuka, bumper cars at the start and retirement for one of the two single-seaters in Qatar. This was the balance of the relationships between the two Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, in the last two Grands Prix held. A growing tension, then dampened by Hamilton himself in Lusail, after the race, when the seven-time world champion took upon himself the entire responsibility for the contact in Turn 1 which put an end to his race and seriously complicated Sunday boxing mate. Among the experts, however, it was impossible not to notice that these two episodes occurred in the two races in which Toto Wolff was not present in the pits.

The Mercedes team principal, as is known, missed the trips to Japan and Qatar due to a necessary post-operative recovery following knee surgery. There are those who thought that without the ‘boss’, replaced by Jerome D’Ambrosio, the pilots felt free to behave like the classic ‘cockerels in the henhouse’.

But now the boss is back in Texas. Interviewed by journalists present in Austin, Toto Wolff commented on what happened in Qatar, underlining how the incident was clarified face to face. “There were some unpleasant situations that we talked about – declared the Austrian manager – we left many points on the table, but no one is more aware of it than the riders”.

Wolff, who knows a lot about duels inside the Mercedes garage, then downplayed the tensions between Hamilton and Russell. According to him, such episodes can even become useful. “Sometimes these moments are necessary to recalibrate and reposition ourselves, to avoid similar situations in the future,” commented the number one of the black-silver arrows. The Brackley team principal, however, is convinced that there is no correlation between his absence from the races and the nervousness shown against each other on the track by the two English drivers. “I don’t think there is a link between these two things – commented Wolff – we laughed about this too as a team, but I don’t think it had an effect. In any case, we will never find out – he commented – because now I’m back”.