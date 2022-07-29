Extraordinary in the house Mercedes. Some mechanics from Brackley’s team remained on the Hungaroring circuit on Wednesday night. The FIA ​​has confirmed that the team has broken the curfew, but will not adopt any sanctions because each team has eight violations in the range from 42 to 29 hours prior to the start of PL1: Mercedes is just at third ‘joker’therefore there will be no penalties on the starting grid, as confirmed by the report of the FIA ​​technical delegate Jo Bauer.

“On Wednesday night the Mercedes personnel regarding the operation of the car were inside the circuit within the 13 hour period which began at 8pm on July 27, 42 hours before the start of FP1, and which would finish at 9 on July 28. . This was the third of eight exceptions allowed to the Mercedes team during the 2022 season, so there will be no penalty.“, This is Bauer’s report.