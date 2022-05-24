Ideas that are conceived at 4 a.m. in the pub often turn out to be not so genius the next day – while enjoying a pounding head. That’s exactly how Mercedes bosses feel now, but with a hangover that lasts a few years. Long ago they thought it was a good idea to build an F1 car for the street. They seem somehow to regret that decision.

Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius tells the British coach† ‘The AMG team and the Formula 1 branch of [AMG] High Performance Powertrain came to us about four years ago and said: “we have a great idea, let’s put a Formula 1 engine in a road car”. I’ll have to go back and check the minutes of the meeting, but I’m sure we were drunk when we said yes.’

The Mercedes-AMG One is often delayed

The project has been postponed several times due to various problems. The idea comes from the days when Bottas was at Mercedes and the F1 team won races. The car has already appeared in the latest forza-game in real life. The idea seems so simple, because the engine already exists, it runs on normal petrol and Mercedes has been building cars for many years. Yet it is not that simple to convert an F1 engine for street use.

Such an F1 engine, for example, is not developed at all to meet certain emission requirements. Or to have to idle for two hours in a traffic jam. Or idling at low revs at all. And that while, if desired, the car must be usable every day as a shopping car. Not that anyone is going to do that, but it should be possible.

There will be an interesting documentary about the car

The Mercedes boss says that the car is now really coming soon. In addition, he says that they are making a ‘very honest documentary’ about the development of the car. In it you get to see how incredibly difficult it is to build an F1 car for the street and why the project has been delayed so many times. All 275 copies of the Mercedes-AMG One worth more than 2.2 million euros have now been sold, by the way.