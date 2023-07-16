Mercedes-Benz’s business is booming, and not just for cars. The Vans division of the Star car manufacturer has in fact released the data relating to the sales made in the second quarter of the year, and the numbers speak for themselves: nearly 120,000 vehicles delivered in the period April-June 2023, 119,500 to be precise, 19% more than in the same period last year.

Record sales

What made the difference in this sense was the performance achieved by Mercedes-Benz Vans in the commercial vehicle segment with premium placement, in which it recorded an increase in registrations of 23% reaching 101,600 units. In this sense, private use vehicles recorded a sales figure of 18,000 units, up 4%, while the share of electric vans sales jumped 18% to 5,100 vehicles.

individual markets

A look at the individual strategic areas, taking into account a premise: in the second quarter of this 2023 the sales of Mercedes-Benz Vans are increased in all strategic markets. Europe remains the company’s largest market, with sales up 24% to 74,000 private and commercial vans, followed by the US, which achieved its best second-quarter sales ever with growth of 5 % to 20,300 units, and from Asia, with sales up 22% to 12,100 private and commercial vans in total. There Germanythe largest market for Mercedes-Benz Vans, reported sales growth of 25% to 30,600 units.

Ambitious goals

“Mercedes-Benz Vans constantly focuses on profitable growth and pursues the goal of offering the most desirable vehicles and services – says the same commercial vehicle division of the house of the Star – With these results, we delivered our best second quarter ever, as well as our own best semester ever. The share of electric vans increased by 18% to 5,100 vehicles, a figure that once again underlines the division’s claim as a leader in electric mobility.