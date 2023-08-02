Since 1996, the V-Class and its commercial vehicle offshoot, the Vito, have been one of the VW bus’s few competitors. The current series has been running since 2015 and is now being refreshed.

Going with the flow: The electric V-Class is called the EQV. Image: manufacturer

DThe V-Class and the Vito have been in the Mercedes model range since 1996, and the current generation has been in service since 2015. Time for a refresh that should give the passenger car more luxury and the commercial Vito variants more comfort. The larger radiator grille and the striking front bumper, which is illuminated by an LED strip in some versions, are striking.

New headlights with the digital light system and, above all, the star now standing upright on the bonnet are other key features of the van. The modified bumpers at the rear and the changed taillights are only noticeable at second glance. The prices for the revised models were not known at the time of going to press.