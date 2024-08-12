Mercedes-Benz has become the first international automaker to gain approval to conduct tests on Level 4 autonomous driving on the streets and highways of Beijing. The announcement was made by the car manufacturer with the star logo, making it known that these test which will take place in the Chinese capital follow the approval obtained last year for level 3 autonomous driving.

Level 4 autonomous driving

We are talking about tests that, Ansa reports, are part of a part of the German company’s technological research projects and aim to explore technology of development relating to Mercedes-Benz software and hardware for automated driving systems. The protagonists of this experiment will be two examples of S-Class, clearly equipped to be able to navigate with a certain ease both on normal roads and on motorways.

First tests in Beijing

Both cars will be equipped with several sensors, including LiDARradar and cameras, thanks to which they will be able to move through traffic safely crossing roundabouts and making turns, or making U-turns and parking maneuvers. Moving on the highwaysin addition, they will have the ability to perform automatic lane changes and to go through toll booths. Last but not least, the cars in question will be able to perform a minimal risk maneuver to find a safe place to stop in case of emergency.

Mercedes-Benz first

“We offer more than 40 driver assistance systems, including improved Level 2 capabilities, and are the first automaker on the market with a Level 3 system. – he commented Markus Schaefer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement – With the new approval for level 4 technology testing in the Beijing area for subsequent use in private vehicles worldwide, Mercedes-Benz is making a leap forward on the road to autonomous driving“.