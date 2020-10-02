Mercedes Benz AG has stopped assembling Sprinter Classic light commercial trucks at the GAZ Group facilities in Nizhny Novgorod. This was reported by the press service of Daimler.

“This is a complex but necessary solution for the direction of small-tonnage vehicles in Russia. We remain committed to the Russian market and believe in its potential. However, we need to take the next step towards innovative products and a relevant portfolio. We will supply our customers with attractive products “, – quotes “Gazeta.ru” Statement by Lars Pauli, Director of Sales and Marketing for Mercedes-Benz Vans, dated 1 October.

The company stressed that it will continue to provide after-sales service to Sprinter Classic owners and will focus on its current product portfolio, which includes the latest generation Sprinter, the V-Class minivan and the Vito.

The press service of GAZ confirmed that the joint project with Daimler has indeed been completed.

“The results of this cooperation, in which GAZ and the Yaroslavl Motor Plant (YaMZ) have confirmed that they have reached the level of the best standards of the world auto industry, can hardly be overestimated. <…> The “Quality Award” that YaMZ received from Daimler for the manufacture of high-quality components is one of the proofs of the project’s success. We are also proud that the localization at the Gorky Automobile Plant and YaMZ helped Mercedes-Benz Vans to achieve record sales of the brand on the Russian low-tonnage equipment market, “a company representative said in a conversation with Interfax…

At the end of September, it became known that the German company Mercedes-Benz was recalling 18 V-Class minivans sold from September 2014 to November 2019 from the Russian market. The reason is incorrect motor control software.

In July, Mercedes-Benz announced that it will introduce a new T-class minibus in 2022. The novelty will replace the Citan Tourer passenger minivan in the company’s lineup.