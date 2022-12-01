We tell you all the ins and outs in the second-hand purchase advice for the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter W906

Perhaps the most popular bus among the vans, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. And it is company car week on Autoblog! So also in our occasion purchase advice this week a company car! We opted for the second generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. A copy from 2015, so after the facelift of 2013. Then the 2nd generation of the Sprinter got a new nose and new headlights, among other things.

The Sprinter has a Dutch touch. At the time of the introduction of the 2nd generation, the Dutchman Bertrand Janssen was the design chief of Mercedes-Benz trucks and vans. In this capacity, he is therefore responsible for the appearance of the car.

We drive the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 313 CDI, equipped with a 7-speed automatic transmission. The 2,143 cc diesel is good for 130 hp. If you find one of the before the facelift, the automatic transmission is a 5-speed. Also supplied with a manual gearbox, of course.

engines

We limit ourselves to the engines after the facelift of 2013. The vast majority of copies are equipped with the 2.1 diesel as in our copy. Mercedes calls the engine the OM651. For those who like. Another diesel was available, the 3.0 liter V6 or OM642.

A petrol engine was also possible, but you will have to look for it with a magnifying glass, but it was there. A 1.8 compressor to be precise. In our country often combined with natural gas. In America, the Sprinter was also supplied with a 3.5 liter V6 petrol engine.

The second generation Sprinter was equipped with rear-wheel drive as standard. The current one is also still available with front, rear or all-wheel drive.

Height and length measurements

If you are in the market for a company car, you should ask yourself in advance what you are looking for. Big, small, payload, towing weight. Do you want to make a contractor company mobile with it, or are you looking for a Sprinter like this to turn it into a camper, for example? Does it have to be a VAT car or is a Marge car also fine? What do you expect from your used commercial vehicle?

In this copy there is a complete workshop in the back, if you do not need it, you may be better off looking for another copy that does not have it, then you do not have to pay for it.

Mercedes works with four lengths and three heights for the Sprinter. This specimen is already almost six meters long with length 2. Length 4 even reaches 7.7 meters. Our occasion today is height 2. L2H2 is the most sold size.

Options

As with the passenger cars of the brand, the standard car is not necessarily super thick in the stuff. Especially with a van, the standard equipment could be called bare. For example, a radio was an option. Fortunately, just like with the passenger cars, you could tick quite a few options. This copy is equipped with an air suspension seat, air conditioning, cruise control and parking sensors.

Points of attention Mercedes-Benz Sprinter W906

If you want to buy a used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter W906, we have a number of tips for you. Reliability is fine in itself, but just go through the list of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter W906 problems in this used car purchase advice.

The range of second-hand Sprinters is enormous. Think carefully about what you expect from your bus and see if you can find out who the previous owner was. A contractor will handle his bus differently than a Styrofoam wholesaler.

Bodywork and interior

The first generation Sprinter is notorious for rust problems. Mercedes engineers paid close attention to this when developing the second generation. Much less sensitive to rust, but not untouchable. Especially damage that has not been repaired properly can attract the rust monster. Be sure to pay attention to this with a company car. A dent or damage is done in no time and those are weak spots for rust.

Drivetrain

As mentioned, the OM651 is the most sold engine and most is known about it. The biggest point to pay attention to with the four-cylinder diesel is the timing chain. It is a misconception that a chain is always good. The camshaft tensioners lose their strength and effectiveness over time. This puts stretch on the timing chain and the engine may not run “on time”.

Another issue with this engine is cooling water leakage due to a defective water pump. Check the engine compartment for pink stripes and see if the engine is properly heated during the test drive.

There are also quite a few reports that around 300 thousand kilometers the turbo wants to fail. However, there is a lot of offer with lower mileages, so this does not seem to be such a concern.

Other points of attention are the voltage regulator in the alternator that sometimes wants to cause problems and the AD Blue heating element that sometimes wants to burn through and let the engine shoot in a safe mode.

The OM642 six-cylinder can leak a lot of oil. The leak often comes from the oil cooler. You can simply replace that, or the gasket, and the problem is often solved. So check the engine carefully to see if that cooler has ever been replaced or repaired. It leaves a lot of junk behind. As a result, it is sometimes difficult to see whether it has already been repaired or whether it concerns a new leak.

Another common problem with the OM642 is the diesel particulate filter (DPF) filling up. At a certain point, the soot filter no longer regenerates and becomes increasingly full. Two options to solve the problem: clean or replace. Keep in mind that the filter may already have been cleaned, a new cleaning is then not always effective and the only option left is to replace it.

The 1.8 petrol engine has sold little, but dirt accumulation at the intake valve has been reported.

Electronics

In terms of electronics, it is mainly the sensors that can sometimes cause problems. The NOX sensors in particular tend to give up the ghost on the Sprinter and are a point of attention.

engines

Diesel

313 CDI 130 hp / 305 Nm (OM651)

218 CDI 150 hp / 330 Nm (OM642)

318 CDI 150 hp / 330 Nm (OM642)

418 CDI 150 hp / 330 Nm (OM642)

519 CDI 150 hp / 330 Nm (OM642)

Petrol (whether or not in combination with CNG ex works)

(whether or not in combination with CNG ex works) 216 156 hp / 240 Nm

316 156 hp / 240 Nm

Offer Mercedes-Benz Sprinter W906 on Marktplaats

At the time of writing, there are more than a thousand Mercedes-Benz Sprinter W906 for sale on marktplaats.nl. Prices start with a copy with a lot of experience, still under 2,000 euros and rise to a very richly equipped camper based on the Sprinter of more than a ton. For the total range of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter W906 you can of course visit Marketplace Auto.

