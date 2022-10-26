The withdrawal of European carmakers from Russia does not stop. Last in chronological order to have announced to leave the country led by Vladimir Putin was Mercedes-Benz, which announced its intention to sell the shares of its industrial branches to the chain of car dealers Avtodom and its financial services to a local investor, thus leaving no trace of its presence on the local market. The operation, according to Mercedes-Benz, is not expected to generate significant effects on profitability and financial position of the German group in addition to those already reported in previous quarters.

Mercedes-Benz Russia CFO Harald Wilhelm said that “The final completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the authority and the implementation of the contractually agreed conditions “. According to Autonews, a Mercedes-Benz spokesperson said that the company’s 15% stake in Russian truck maker Kamaz would not be affected by the transaction, and is therefore expected to be transferred to Daimler Truck this year as agreed. Avtodom, which will therefore inherit the Russian industrial subsidiaries of Mercedes-Benz, is preparing to select a technology partner to continue to operate the production plants in the industrial area of ​​Esipovo, north-west of Moscow, where Mercedes-Benz owns a vehicle construction plant. Recall that the car manufacturer of the Star had suspended production in Russia at the beginning of March.

As mentioned, Mercedes-Benz is just the latest in a long list of car manufacturers that have decided to withdraw from the Russian market. The Volkswagen Group, for example, is looking for an investor to take over the Kaluga plant, where production was stopped shortly after the war in Ukraine began, while Toyota said it will cease production of vehicles in the country led by Putin. Not to mention Nissan, which has announced that it will sell its operations in Russia to a state entity for 1 euro, thus suffering a loss of about 100 billion yen, and Renaultwhich decided to sell its majority stake in AvtoVAZ to a Russian scientific institute, signing an agreement which, however, includes a six-year option in favor of Losanga to buy back the stake.