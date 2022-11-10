New they are very pricey, as a used car they are slightly better to do. We tell you all the ins and outs in the used Mercedes-Benz S-class W222 purchase advice.

I write Mercedes-Benz, but this generation that was delivered from 2013 to 2020 has two more names. Extra luxury is available in the form of the Mercedes-Maybach S-class, extra sportiness is provided by the Mercedes-AMG S-class. With both the Maybach and the AMG you could choose from the ridiculous V8 or the V12 that takes it up a notch.

In addition, you could choose from various lengths for the body: normal (short), long (+17cm), Maybach (+34cm) and the Pullman, which is another meter longer. If you want to stand out, having yourself dropped off in a 6.5 meter long Pullman is a great idea. The fact that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un also had an S-class Pullman was less funny at Daimler at the time.

Formally, they all have different model designations: the short S-class is called W222, the long V222, the Maybach X222, Pullman VV222. And then there are the coupé and convertible versions, but we’ll leave those out for now.

For such an exclusive product, Mercedes-Benz still managed to sell more than half a million units worldwide. In 2018, sales received a boost with the introduction of the facelift that included new headlights, taillights, different grille and steering wheel.

Points of attention Mercedes-Benz S-class W222

If you want to buy a used Mercedes-Benz S-class W222, we have some tips for you. The reliability in itself is okay, but go through the list of Mercedes-Benz S-class W222 problems in this used car purchase advice.

Sometimes cars in this class are offered for surprisingly low prices, especially when they get older. It applies even less to the Mercedes-Benz S-class W222 of this occasion purchase advice, but be aware of the running costs. Repairs can be hugely expensive. A car with a comprehensive maintenance history without spending cuts is what you want.

The parts also have hefty price tags, befitting a car that went well over the ton in euros when new.

Bodywork and interior

Moisture in the headlights, especially after rain or snow. The moisture should disappear on its own, but if it lingers for a long time, it can damage the electronics.

An S-class is a large car, so check the bodywork for (parking) damage.

The trunk is basically gigantic. Except for the hybrid versions because the battery pack eats away space there.

Undercarriage

The Airmatic air suspension is not (yet) classified as problematic, but we know from the past where things can go wrong. Firstly, the pump, if it is broken, the car will fall through its hooves at four corners. Second, the bellows at the wheels. In that case, the S will hang low in one corner. If there are small leaks, it is possible that the car will still reach the level, but that the pump has to work too hard and burns out as a result. Check carefully whether everything is airtight, especially the back is sensitive.

Another point of interest is Magic Body Control, the successor to ABC. It’s a nice technique, but repairs can be expensive due to the extremely high prices for parts. The ABC system had quite a few issues in the early years, but with this generation Mercedes S-class that seems to be not too bad.

Ceramic brakes were an option and theoretically last a car life. In practice, however, not and they are also expensive to replace. So check! The work area should have a shine and no damage should be visible on the edges.

Powertrain

The OM651 four-cylinder diesel that was used until about 2017 sometimes leaks oil at a gasket at the chain tensioner. There has been a recall for it.

The V6 diesel (OM656) sometimes has to deal with a low pressure fuel pump that does not work properly. This leads to a loss of power and in some cases to a braking system that does not work properly.

Until 2017, the 7G Tronic automatic was used. You look in vain for a manual gearbox, which has not been available in the S-class for ages. The 7G tronic gearbox can have trouble shifting up and down between second and third gear. Usually it is a software issue.

Electronics

Eats batteries. there are two. If you have strange problems with the start-stop system, the cause is usually a bad battery.

Many sensors, because to measure is to know. Unless a sensor is messed up, weird error messages come up.

The Comand infotainment system deserves a good inspection. Sometimes black screens and navigation issues occur, so test all of that.

A car like this has a lot of electronics on board, always check whether all buttons do what they should! There are over 100 electric motors on board, so be sure to check as much as you can.

engines

Petrol

S300h 231 hp/ 500Nm

S400h 333 hp/ 370 Nm

S400 333 hp/ 480 Nm

S450 367 hp/ 500 Nm

S500e 442 hp/ 650 Nm

S500 456 hp/ 700 Nm

S600 530 hp/830 Nm

S560e 563 hp/ 700 Nm

S560 469 hp/ 700 Nm

S600 530 hp/830 Nm

Maybach S650 630 hp/ 1000 Nm

S63 AMG 585 hp / 900 Nm

S65 AMG 630 hp/ 1000 Nm

Diesel

S350d 258 hp/ 620 Nm

S350d 286 hp / 600 Nm

S400d 340 hp/ 700 Nm

Offer Mercedes-Benz S-class W222 on Marktplaats

At the time of writing, there are more than 100 copies of the Mercedes-Benz S-class W222 on Marktplaats.nl to find. Prices for the Mercedes-Benz S-class W222 start at about 30 grand for examples with extensive experience and run up to about two tons for a recent Maybach. For the total offer of the Mercedes-Benz S-class W222 you can of course visit Marketplace Auto.

