Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has taken a step forward with the integration of ChatGPT in the cars of Mercedes Benz in United States.

In the last few months, the term ChatGPT has gained relevance by making it possible to simplify tasks that require extensive writing without much effort.

Now, Mercedes-Benz has embraced this innovative technology to offer drivers an even smarter and more efficient driving experience.

Last year, the AI ​​sector experienced a remarkable growth of 20.4%, generating an impressive economic spillover of more than 16.170 million dollars.

Aware of this trend, Mercedes-Benz has decided to embark on the AI ​​era by incorporating the ChatGPT system into its vehicles.

Known as the Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, this system uses AI-powered chatbots to provide fully human-sounding responses, mimicking the messages a person would give.

The beta version of the program to integrate ChatGPT in Mercedes-Benz cars has started in the United States. In this way, the German company positions itself as direct competition to virtual assistants such as Siri, Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Through the Microsoft Azure OpenAI service, Mercedes-Benz will offer new conversational AI features to users enrolled in the beta program.

The objective is to enhance the capabilities of the existing voice assistant in the brand’s vehicles and provide an even more complete experience.

To enroll a compatible Mercedes-Benz vehicle in the beta program, users must use the “Hello Mercedes, I want to join the beta program” command.

At the moment, this option is only available in the United States, but the brand does not rule out expanding the program globally in the near future.

Although Mercedes-Benz has not fully specified the new capabilities that its Mercedes-Benz MBUX Voice Assistant will have, it is known that the main objective is to allow the driver and passengers to have natural conversations with the assistant.

Combining the validated data from MBUX Voice Assistant with the more natural dialog format of ChatGPT will allow users to experience a voice assistant that not only accepts voice commands naturally, but can also hold conversations.

Soon, participants will be able to ask the Voice Assistant for details about their destination, receive dinner recipe suggestions or even get answers to tricky questions, all while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

In this sense, ChatGPT will amplify the complexity of your responses. The beta program is estimated to last three months, during which data will be collected to help define the strategy for implementing language models in additional markets and languages.

It is important to remember that Mercedes-Benz entered into a partnership with NVIDIA in 2020 to create a powerful connected platform for its vehicles.

Two years later, the company signed a collaboration with Unity to improve its infotainment system.

These strategic partnerships demonstrate Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to innovation and the development of cutting-edge solutions to enhance the driving experience for its customers.