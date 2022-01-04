Efficiency: this is the focal point on which it will focus Mercedes-Benz in developing its electric range. Particular attention will be paid to the SUV family: the German brand will undertake to reinvent the concept of the traditional SUV, a very delicate process considering that today the crossover segment is the most popular segment almost all over the world. Mercedes-Benz’s intention is to bring models to life aerodynamically more efficient and which guarantee greater autonomy with zero emissions.

“We will certainly see different forms of SUVs. I truly believe that the shape of SUVs will change, at least if efficiency is deemed important by an automotive company. And for us it is – Markus Schäfer, Mercedes-Benz CTO, commented to Autocar’s microphones – The width of the front and rear axles, for example, may not be the same. There are some small optimizations that can be made to a vehicle to drastically change its efficiency and fuel consumption. But in the end we have to take the customer into consideration, and the customer loves SUVs, no doubt: the market share of SUVs is still on the rise, this does not detract from the fact that probably the shape of the next crossovers will change“. It is therefore likely that the Star brand will work on the design of its next battery-powered SUVs, which will be built using the new MEA architecture.

In presenting the new concept car EQXX, chief designer Gordon Wagener also confirmed this new trend from Mercedes-Benz. “SUVs will never be as efficient as these lower silhouette cars – said Wagener – We will show you very efficient SUVs when we launch the new EVA2 platform. They will be much more so than any crossover ever launched before: a little more fluid, less square. However, this does not change the concept: the EQS sedan will always be more efficient than the EQS SUV. It’s a question linked to physics, you can’t change it ”.